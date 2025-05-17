Home / Architecture / Hotels

Luxury Resort on Dubai’s Coast Inspired by the Elegance of Superyachts

By Jessica Stewart on May 17, 2025
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Inspired by the elegance of superyachts, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has opened on the Dubai coastline. The hotel, created by architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design, is situated between the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, which are shaped like a sail and a wave, respectively. Completing Jumeirah's trilogy of nautical hotels, Marsa Al Arab's fluid architecture creates the illusion of movement.

Each of the 386 rooms and suites is meticulously designed to maximize indoor-outdoor living, featuring spacious terraces that offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. In addition, 82 exclusive residences have access to all of the hotel's amenities, as well as a private berth that accommodates a 200-foot yacht.

“Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab offers a series of unique spaces, each designed to evoke different emotions,” shares Killa. “The seamless integration of indoor to outdoor spaces ensures that guests always feel connected to the sea and the surrounding landscape.”

The nautical theme flows into the interiors, crafted by HBA, AVROKO, and LTW Design Works, which blend contemporary elegance with the timeless luxury of 1960s Riva yachts. With two private beaches and four pools—including an adults-only pool and indoor spa pool—guests will enjoy their time on the water. Rooms even feature terraces with pools that offer 270-degree views of the ocean, enhancing the feeling of being surrounded by the sea. Marsa Al Arab also offers an impressive spa spanning three levels, 11 signature restaurants, four destination bars, a Viennoiserie shop by Pierre Hermé, and six al fresco dining spots along the marina promenade.

To remain sustainable, the resort has eliminated single-use plastics, planted over 3,100 palms and 260,000 shrubs, implemented self-shading terraces to reduce energy consumption by up to 40%, and implemented greywater recycling for irrigation.

For Killa, who began working with Jumeirah on the trilogy 24 years ago, completing Marsa Al Arab is a full-circle moment.

“Over the years, this collaboration has evolved into a true partnership, underpinned by shared values and a commitment to excellence,” he shares. “What sets Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab apart is its role as both a complement to iconic landmarks and a bold vision for the future of hospitality. Designing a development that completes the architectural trilogy along this shoreline was incredibly meaningful, it was about creating not just a hotel but a dialogue between the past, present, and future of design.”

Marsa Al Arab completes Jumeirah's trilogy of nautical hotels on Dubai's coastline.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort

Photo: Killa Design

The elegant curves of superyachts inspire the shape of the resort.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort

Photo: Dubai Media Office

The 386-room hotel features four pools, two private beaches, and private residences with berths for yachts.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Pool

Photo: Rupert Peace for Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Pool

Photo: Rupert Peace for Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Pool

Photo: Rupert Peace for Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Pool

Photo: Rupert Peace for Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort

Photo: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

“The seamless integration of indoor to outdoor spaces ensures that guests always feel connected to the sea and the surrounding landscape.”

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Pool

Photo: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Interior

Photo: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Interior

Photo: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Interior

Photo: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort Pool

Photo: Rupert Peace for Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Resort

Photo: Rupert Peace for Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab: Website 
Killa Design: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Killa Design.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
