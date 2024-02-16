Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Creates Heavenly Reliefs That Grace Homes With Divine Beauty

By Sarah Currier on February 16, 2024

The sculptures that Hossein Behzadi creates are angelic—literally. Equipped with only a palette knife, the self-taught artist sculpts reliefs of beautiful, otherworldly women emerging from walls. Even though his reliefs are made of plaster, they are far from ordinary; each sculpture features long, flowing garments and hair, further contributing to their ethereal beauty. Some women are even gifted a pair of majestic feathered wings, and they look poised to fly out of the wall at any moment.

The amount of work that goes into Behzadi's sculptures is immense, and it may be difficult for the average person to visualize how he is able to create such stunning art from such simple materials. Fortunately, the sculptor regularly posts reels on his Instagram page that detail his creative process. Extraordinarily, all of his sculptures begin with a simple sketch outline on the wall before he applies layer after layer of plaster. As Behzadi gets further into a project, sweeping fabric, delicate hands, and flowing hair details begin to take shape.

Even though the artist specializes in reliefs of women and angels, his talents do not stop there. His ability to capture the beauty of everyday plants is also awe-inspiring. In one of his pieces, a bouquet of flowers blooms out of the wall, and falling petals become permanently suspended in time.

To keep up to date with Behzadi's work, you can follow him on Instagram and YouTube.

Hossein Behzadi sculpts plaster reliefs of angelic women.

By sculpting flowing hair and beautiful loose fabric, his creations take on an ethereal quality.

Amazingly, Behzadi only outlines the relief before he begins sculpting, which makes his work all the more impressive.

Even though most of Behzadi's work features angelic women, he is also extremely talented at sculpting plants that bloom out of the wall.


Hossein Behzadi: Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles:

Ethereal Angel Sculpture Appears to Effortlessly Float Above the Ground

Origami Artist Folds a Stone Angel Figure Using a Single Sheet of Paper

Gorgeous Mural of Angel Wearing a Gold Leaf Mask Pops Up in Los Angeles

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surreal Sculptures Look Like Life-Size Animals Covered Completely in Ornate Carpets
Artist Beautifies Rooms With Traditional Art of Bas-Relief Sculptures on Walls
Eco-Friendly Group Cleans up Beaches of Kenya and Turns Discarded Flip-Flops Into Colorful Works of Art
Meticulously Handcrafted Miniature Tea Sets Made Entirely of Polymer Clay
Weathered Façades of Gritty Urban Buildings Are Meticulously Replicated in Tiny Sculptures
Realistically Carved Octopus Joins Together Two Pianos To Form One Surreal Sculpture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Master Carver Recreates Godzilla Out of Wood in 25 Days
Hand-Cut Glass and Concrete Sculptures on Display in Ben Young’s First Solo Show in the U.S.
5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art
Quirky Blob Characters Comes to Life in Charming Fusion of Ceramic and Glass Sculptures
Stunning Sculptures Inspired by Grenada’s Carnival Characters Are Added to Underwater Installation
25th Annual ‘Sculpture by the Sea’ Brings 100 Artworks to Australian Coast

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.