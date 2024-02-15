Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Beautifies Rooms With Traditional Art of Bas-Relief Sculptures on Walls

By Jessica Stewart on February 15, 2024

Contemporary Bas Relief by Goga Tandashvili

Artist Goga Tandashvili mesmerizes us with his contemporary relief sculpture. He takes this traditional art form, which has been used since antiquity, and breathes modern life into it. And in doing so, he brings contemporary elegance to the interiors that display his work. Looking at his finished pieces is spectacular, but it's really the in-process videos that he often publishes that show the real magic in his sculpture.

These videos demonstrate the myriad ways that he achieves a finished project in both bas-relief and high relief. Sometimes, that means employing molds, but more often, he's sketching his designs directly on the surface and then working the stucco to perfection. Moving from a palette knife to more refined carving tools, Tandashvili expertly sculpts everything from delicate leaves and flowers to stunning wildlife.

His work is an incredible reminder of how powerful traditional sculpture techniques can be. While relief work is often associated with the past, Tandashvili's capabilities spotlight the endless creative possibilities that it makes possible. And it also gives hope that these traditional techniques will live on into the future as artists like him continue to take up the mantle.

Goga Tandashvili is known for his wonderful stucco relief work.

 

Bas-Relief Sculpture Wall by Goga Tandashvili

Bas-relief sculpture of a tree on a wall by Goga Tandashvili

Contemporary Bas Relief of a Tree by Goga Tandashvili

Contemporary Bas Relief of a Tree by Goga Tandashvili

It's especially impressive to take his work in from different angles. They almost beckon you to get closer and move around.

 

Contemporary Bas Relief by Goga Tandashvili

Using bas relief and high relief, he brings interiors to life.

Contemporary Bas Relief by Goga Tandashvili

Contemporary Bas Relief by Goga Tandashvili

Contemporary Bas Relief by Goga Tandashvili

The in-process videos that he posts offer a mesmerizing look at how he works.

 

Goga Tandashvili:

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Goga Tandashvili.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
