Artist Beautifies Rooms With Traditional Art of Bas-Relief Sculptures on Walls

Artist Goga Tandashvili mesmerizes us with his contemporary relief sculpture. He takes this traditional art form, which has been used since antiquity, and breathes modern life into it. And in doing so, he brings contemporary elegance to the interiors that display his work. Looking at his finished pieces is spectacular, but it's really the in-process videos that he often publishes that show the real magic in his sculpture.

These videos demonstrate the myriad ways that he achieves a finished project in both bas-relief and high relief. Sometimes, that means employing molds, but more often, he's sketching his designs directly on the surface and then working the stucco to perfection. Moving from a palette knife to more refined carving tools, Tandashvili expertly sculpts everything from delicate leaves and flowers to stunning wildlife.

His work is an incredible reminder of how powerful traditional sculpture techniques can be. While relief work is often associated with the past, Tandashvili's capabilities spotlight the endless creative possibilities that it makes possible. And it also gives hope that these traditional techniques will live on into the future as artists like him continue to take up the mantle.

Goga Tandashvili is known for his wonderful stucco relief work.

It's especially impressive to take his work in from different angles. They almost beckon you to get closer and move around.

Using bas relief and high relief, he brings interiors to life.

The in-process videos that he posts offer a mesmerizing look at how he works.

