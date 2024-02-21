Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Upcycles Scrap Metal Into a Majestic Menagerie of Animal Sculptures

By Sarah Currier on February 21, 2024

Sculptor Jordan Sprigg sitting atop his life-size metal horse sculpture

Sculptor Jordan Sprigg‘s animal creations look like they come directly out of the pages of a steampunk novel. For the past 10 years, the Australian artist has been using scrap metal to create stunning animal sculptures. From a pair of dragonflies lounging on a river reed to a fearsome 20-foot-long dinosaur, Sprigg's creativity knows no bounds.

Even though each sculpture is made of iron, his metallic menagerie is full of life and often captures animals in action. His Spanish mackerel is posed in a permanent jumping position as it leaps out of the water; a wedge-tailed eagle is seen swooping in to catch prey in its talons; and a black rhino is captured mid-step as its stainless steel horns gleam proudly in the sun. Regardless of the species, his sculptures are full of life, and they look like they could step off of their pedestals at any moment.

Sprigg's inspiration clearly comes from all the different creatures that roam the earth. As for the materials used, they're primarily sourced locally. The sculptor uses recycled metal from retired machinery, scrap heaps, and clearance sales from around rural Western Australia. He pays homage to the history of the metal by letting it retain its rusty appearance, as some of the scrap iron he has collected is over 100 years old.

To purchase Sprigg's work, including a 2024 calendar featuring prints of 12 of his designs, visit his website. To keep up with his work, make sure to follow the artist on Instagram. And for a glimpse into what Sprigg does when he isn't sculpting a zoo of metal animals, you can follow his Facebook page.

Australian artist Jordan Sprigg creates animal sculptures out of recycled metal.

Metal Horse Sculpture by Jordan Sprigg

Jordan Sprigg Stands Next To His Metal Camel Sculpture

Jordan Sprigg's Metal Black Rhino Sculpture

Over the past decade, Sprigg has depicted some of the fiercest beasts to ever roam the earth, past and present.

Metal Animal Sculpture by Jordan Sprigg

Jordan Sprigg Poses With His Dog In Front Of His Metal Ibex Sculpture

Jordan Sprigg Stands With His Metal Dinosaur Sculpture

Jordan Sprigg Stands Next To His Metal Crocodile Sculpture

Metal Animal Sculpture by Jordan Sprigg

Metal Animal Sculpture by Jordan Sprigg

He has also captured the essence of some gentler creatures.

Jordan Sprigg's Multicolored Metal Seahorse Sculpture

Jordan Sprigg's Pink Metal Parakeet Sculpture

Jordan Sprigg's Metal Praying Mantis Sculpture

Each piece is a remarkable example of craftsmanship that pays homage to the diverse creatures that walk the land, swim in the sea, and soar through the sky.

Jordan Sprigg's Metal Angus Bull Sculpture

Metal Octopus Sculpture by Jordan Sprigg

Jordan Sprigg's Metal Pelican Sculpture

Metal Rooster Sculpture by Jordan Sprigg

Metal Owl Sculpture by Jordan Sprigg

 

 

Jordan Sprigg: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jordan Sprigg.

Related Articles:

Stunning Metallic Animal Sculptures Made With Sweeping Lines

Artist Turns Discarded Silverware and Scrap Metal Into Striking Animal Sculptures

New Fiercely Powerful Metal Animal Sculptures by Seluk Yilmaz

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Heavenly Reliefs That Grace Homes With Divine Beauty
Surreal Sculptures Look Like Life-Size Animals Covered Completely in Ornate Carpets
Artist Beautifies Rooms With Traditional Art of Bas-Relief Sculptures on Walls
Eco-Friendly Group Cleans up Beaches of Kenya and Turns Discarded Flip-Flops Into Colorful Works of Art
Meticulously Handcrafted Miniature Tea Sets Made Entirely of Polymer Clay
Weathered Façades of Gritty Urban Buildings Are Meticulously Replicated in Tiny Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Realistically Carved Octopus Joins Together Two Pianos To Form One Surreal Sculpture
Master Carver Recreates Godzilla Out of Wood in 25 Days
Hand-Cut Glass and Concrete Sculptures on Display in Ben Young’s First Solo Show in the U.S.
5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art
Quirky Blob Characters Comes to Life in Charming Fusion of Ceramic and Glass Sculptures
Stunning Sculptures Inspired by Grenada’s Carnival Characters Are Added to Underwater Installation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.