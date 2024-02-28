How did you play with LEGOs when you were a kid? Did you use premade sets and instructions to create people and places from your favorite television show or movie? Did you mix all of your bricks together and let your imagination run wild? For artist M'BricK, his days of playing with LEGOs never ended.

The LEGO artist’s 30-plus designs are mostly recreations of existing photographs, logos, or paintings, all given a three-dimensional twist thanks to his medium of choice. From timepieces to a portrait of “the Boss,” M'BricK's range is unquestionable, and you never know what his next project will be.

As impressive as his “paintings” are from a distance, M'BricK's work takes on a whole new life of its own when you get up close and personal with it. Each of his sculptural creations has a little world built inside of it, often inhabited by LEGO minifigures. Regardless of the piece, one minifigure is always holding a standard 2×4 brick with M'BricK's Instagram handle written on it, providing a way for the artist to stay connected to every piece of art he creates.

You can keep up with M'BricK's creative journey by following his Instagram or purchase one of his prints on his website.

France-based artist M'BricK “paints” with LEGO bricks.

His work ranges from recreations of famous photographs, paintings, and logos.

His work is so detailed that it can look like a regular painting or photograph at first glance.

And, even though it's not immediately noticeable, each of his paintings hides a little world inside of them.

