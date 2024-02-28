Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Uses Lego Blocks To Create Stunning Paintings That Almost Look Like The Real Thing

By Sarah Currier on February 28, 2024
@mbrick_art LEGO ART #lego #brucespringsteen #theboss #foryou #pourtoi #rock #rockandroll #legoart #mbrickart #springsteen #brucespringsteentour2023 #brucespringsteentheestreetband #brucespringsteenfans #art #artistsoftiktok #viral @LEGO ♬ Born In The USA – Live – Bruce Springsteen

How did you play with LEGOs when you were a kid? Did you use premade sets and instructions to create people and places from your favorite television show or movie? Did you mix all of your bricks together and let your imagination run wild? For artist M'BricK, his days of playing with LEGOs never ended.

The LEGO artist’s 30-plus designs are mostly recreations of existing photographs, logos, or paintings, all given a three-dimensional twist thanks to his medium of choice. From timepieces to a portrait of “the Boss,” M'BricK's range is unquestionable, and you never know what his next project will be.

As impressive as his “paintings” are from a distance, M'BricK's work takes on a whole new life of its own when you get up close and personal with it. Each of his sculptural creations has a little world built inside of it, often inhabited by LEGO minifigures. Regardless of the piece, one minifigure is always holding a standard 2×4 brick with M'BricK's Instagram handle written on it, providing a way for the artist to stay connected to every piece of art he creates.

You can keep up with M'BricK's creative journey by following his Instagram or purchase one of his prints on his website.

France-based artist M'BricK “paints” with LEGO bricks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M’BricK ® (@mbrick_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M’BricK ® (@mbrick_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M’BricK ® (@mbrick_art)

His work ranges from recreations of famous photographs, paintings, and logos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M’BricK ® (@mbrick_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M’BricK ® (@mbrick_art)

@mbrick_art #art #lego #foryou #pourtoi #mbrick #legoart #afol #nelsonmandela #mandela #mandelaeffect #mandeladay #peace #freedom #southafrica #springboks #afriquedusud @LEGO ♬ One Side – Iyanya

@mbrick_art Zoom on the work ⛹‍♀️ « VINGT TROIS » 2️⃣3️⃣ Painting inspired by the sublime photo taken by Paul Sutton of the GOAT, Michael JORDAN … made in LEGO of 10000 pixels Zoom sur l’œuvre ⛹‍♀️ « VINGT TROIS » 2️⃣3️⃣ Tableau inspiré de la sublime photo prise par Paul Sutton du GOAT, Michael JORDAN … réalisée en LEGO de 10000 pixels #MichaelJordan #michaeljordanart #sportsart #jordan #airjordan #celebrityart #basketballart #chicagobulls #pixelart #legoart #lego #art #jumpman #chicago #contemporaryart #modernart #nbaart #sportsartist #mj23 #michaeljordan23 #artjordan #basketball #jumpman23 #legofan #afol #artgallery #pourtoi #foryou #mbrickart ♬ Like 2Pac – DB.Boutabag

His work is so detailed that it can look like a regular painting or photograph at first glance.

@mbrick_art #rolex #gmk #art #lego #legoart #montre #watch #watchart #legoartist @LEGO @ROLEX @GMK ♬ Euro$tep – West

And, even though it's not immediately noticeable, each of his paintings hides a little world inside of them.

@mbrick_art Zoom sur le tableau des Daftpunk #dijon #art #artist #foryou #pourtoi #lego #legoart #afol #legofan #pixelart #parati #perte #daftpunk #pharellwilliams #nilerodgers #galeriedart #为你 #daftpunktribute #daftpunktiktok #drawing #music #electro #musicelectronic ♬ Get Lucky – Daft Punk,Pharrell Williams,Nile Rodgers

@mbrick_art #cejour-là #lego #mbrickart #pourtoi #foryou #folow #legoart #sosfantomes #ghostbusters #art #pixelart ♬ son original – mbrick_art

M'BricK: WebsiteInstagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Ai Weiwei Recreated Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Out of 650,000 LEGO Bricks

Amazing App Uses AI Tech to Scan Your LEGO Piles and Suggest Things You Can Build

Lego Enthusiast Completes Entire an Space-Themed Collection Brick by Brick

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Upcycles Scrap Metal Into a Majestic Menagerie of Animal Sculptures
Artist Creates Heavenly Reliefs That Grace Homes With Divine Beauty
Surreal Sculptures Look Like Life-Size Animals Covered Completely in Ornate Carpets
Artist Beautifies Rooms With Traditional Art of Bas-Relief Sculptures on Walls
Eco-Friendly Group Cleans up Beaches of Kenya and Turns Discarded Flip-Flops Into Colorful Works of Art
Meticulously Handcrafted Miniature Tea Sets Made Entirely of Polymer Clay

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Weathered Façades of Gritty Urban Buildings Are Meticulously Replicated in Tiny Sculptures
Realistically Carved Octopus Joins Together Two Pianos To Form One Surreal Sculpture
Master Carver Recreates Godzilla Out of Wood in 25 Days
Hand-Cut Glass and Concrete Sculptures on Display in Ben Young’s First Solo Show in the U.S.
5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art
Quirky Blob Characters Comes to Life in Charming Fusion of Ceramic and Glass Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.