Dynamic Wire Sculptures Capture Evocative People in Poetic Motion

For over 15 years, Armenian artist Karen Akhikyan has been creating dynamic wire sculptures. His pieces often capture people in movement and are wonderfully expressive. Self-taught, Akhikyan has finely honed his craft over the years and enjoys infusing raw emotion with the strength and resilience of metal.

Whether lifting a heavy piece of stone or hanging onto a tree limb, Akhikyan's figures are remarkable. By harnessing the wire's innate flexibility, he is able to produce an endless number of gestures and movements. Yet the figures aren't just dynamic; they also possess an inner strength. Transferring emotion into his art is something that Akhikyan aims to do through the creative process.

“Through every experience, it's an emotional release, pouring my thoughts and feelings into tangible forms,” Akhikyan tells My Modern Met. “This process allows me to create without boundaries and share a piece of my inner world with others. I enjoy the flexibility to shape and mold the wire into intricate forms, allowing me to bring my artistic vision to life with fluidity and spontaneity.”

In some sculptures, Akhikyan incorporates other materials. Tufa, a type of limestone, is a particular favorite. His characters push against it, climb up it, and carry it, with the rock providing a wonderful contrast against the metal. In a sculpture called Zero Gravity, he forms a bright red parachute from plexiglass, which delicately holds up a falling figure.

These dreamy forms allow viewers to create their own narratives as they leave room for interpretation. If these sculptures create discourse, then the artist considers his work done.

“I aim to evoke introspection and provoke thought, encouraging viewers to engage with their own inner worlds and perspectives,” Akhikyan shares. “I want my sculptures to spark conversations and foster a deeper appreciation for the beauty and complexity of human emotions and experiences. Ultimately, if my artwork leaves a lasting impression or sparks a moment of reflection in someone's life, then I consider it a success.”

You can follow Akhikyan's work on Instagram and purchase his sculptures via Saatchi.

Karen Akhikyan creates dynamic sculptures from metal wire.

The self-taught artist has been honing his craft for over 15 years.

Karen Akhikyan: Website | Instagram | Saatchi

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Karen Akhikyan.

Related Articles :

Incredible Thread and Wire Sculptures by Yong Won Song

Life-Size Steel Wire Sculptures of Emotional Figures Trapped in Boxes

Stunning Bent Wire Sculptures Feature Delicate Figures Emerging from Flowers

Floating Staircase Sculptures Made with Wire Look Like 3D Architecture Sketches