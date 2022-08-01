Home / Art / Sculpture

Angels Emerge From the Walls in Amazing Life-Sized Relief Sculptures

By Sara Barnes on August 1, 2022

Artist Hossein Behzadi sculpts figures that emerge from interior walls. His incredible relief art features portraits of women and angels that don sweeping wings and flowing garments. Created to match the walls they're on, the tonal artworks are full of so much life that they're ready to burst into living color. They are strong yet delicate, with Behzadi conveying the gentle drape of fabrics and slightly tousled hair using plaster and palette knives.

Behzadi shares his process in a series of mesmerizing videos on his popular Instagram account. It’s all done freehand with some light sketching to indicate where the figure will appear on the wall. From there, he builds the sculpture, layer by layer, as it comes to life before our eyes. Large, more general shapes are refined with small tools until the ethereal sculpture is complete.

Scroll down to see some of Behzadi’s stunning work, and then follow him on Instagram to see what he’s working on next.

Artist Hossein Behzadi sculpts figures that emerge from interior walls.

His incredible relief art features portraits of women and angels that don sweeping wings and flowing garments.

Behzadi starts with a sketch on the wall and builds the sculpture from there.

The finished pieces include the most amazing details.

Hossein Behzadi: Instagram

