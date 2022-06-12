Emotional Portrait of Mary of Nazareth Emerges From Exquisite High-Relief Sculpture

Poland-based artist Dominik Wdowski creates realistic high-relief sculptures that emerge from a two-dimensional background. One of his most recent works of art depicts an emotional Mary of Nazareth who turns toward the viewer at the moment she realizes she will become the mother of Jesus Christ.

Entitled Annuntiato (or annunciation), Wdowski spent over 18 months bringing this piece to life in plasticine clay. He used traditional methods to carefully render the details of the figure's face, hair, and dress until she appeared true to life. Her long locks cascade down one side of her back while other strands are blown against the flattened circular background. Mary's wide eyes are finely molded to include an iris and pupil, and she furrows her thin brows in a look akin to disbelief.

Wdowski based the portrait of Mary on the character from Franco Zefirelli's Jesus of Nazareth, played by actress Olivia Hussey. The artist wanted to maintain her likeness while interpreting the story from the Bible in a three-dimensional art form. Mary's bust is contained within a pendant-like shape reminiscent of a halo, perhaps inferring her holiness.

You can see Wdowski's figurative sculptures in person at Vlask art gallery in Gent, Belgium, and keep up to date with Wdowski's latest art by following him on Instagram.

