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This Mountain Hotel in the Dolomites Has a “Sky Pool” and Spa Suspended Above the Valley

By Emma Taggart on August 8, 2026

Hotel Hubertus Expands Spa

The Italian Dolomites are known for spectacular hiking, skiing, and mountain biking trails, but when you need rest, Hotel Hubertus in Olang, South Tyrol, is the perfect place. The five-star hotel is nestled among the region’s limestone peaks, offering visitors a place to unwind in one of the world’s most spectacular wellness spaces.

While the hotel’s contemporary interiors are impressive, its real highlights are the 82-foot-long Sky Pool, which stretches dramatically beyond the edge of the building, and the Heaven & Hell Sky Spa. Both suspended structures feature clean, understated architecture inspired by the surrounding alpine landscape.

Built to replace a cluster of smaller cabins, the new spa was added to the growing list of hotel amenities in 2022. Guests can choose from a range of experiences, including 180-degree sauna rituals, gentler bio saunas at 131 degrees, and steam baths at 112 degrees, as well as three different whirlpools. When it’s time to cool off, there’s a cold rain shower before heading to a relaxation room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the mountains.

Unlike many resorts, where wellness areas are tucked away, the 75-room Hotel Hubertus puts the landscape at the heart of the experience. Every wellness space—and every guest room—looks out across the valley and surrounding peaks. The hotel’s clean, minimalist design keeps those views front and center, helping guests feel more connected to its spectacular natural setting.

Hotel Hubertus in Olang, South Tyrol, is the perfect place to unwind after a day exploring the Italian Dolomites.

Hotel Hubertus Expands Spa

It features an 82-foot-long Sky Pool, which stretches dramatically beyond the edge of the building.

Hotel Hubertus Expands Spa

Hotel Hubertus Expands Spa

Guests can also relax in multiple saunas and steam baths in the suspended Heaven & Hell Sky Spa.

Hotel Hubertus Expands Spa

Wherever you are, there's always a view overlooking the mountains.

Hotel Hubertus Expands Spa

Hotel Hubertus Expands Spa

Hotel Hubertus: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hotel Hubertus.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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