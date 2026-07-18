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Underground Spa in Paris Hotel Transports Guests Into a World of Quiet Luxury

By Linnea Pejcha on July 18, 2026

Swimming pool.

Paris is synonymous with luxury, and Hôtel Costes has long cultivated an atmosphere of glamour and escape in the heart of the French capital. Now, with the opening of its new spa complex designed by renowned architecture studio Liaigre, the hotel invites guests to bask in a sensory experience that combines holistic luxury, science-backed skincare, and the opportunity to embrace tranquility.

Originally opened in 1995, Hôtel Costes was founded by brothers Jean-Louis and Gilbert Costes and designed by French architect and interior designer Jacques Garcia. In recent years, the hotel has evolved through Jean-Louis’s partnership with Liaigre, while expanding to include neighboring properties such as the former Hôtel Lotti Paris.

Now, with the addition of the spa complex, featuring products by Augustinus Bader, Hôtel Costes welcomes guests seeking a cutting-edge wellness experience. Framed by the hotel as a period of “maturity,” this newer phase embraces a more pared-back design while maintaining the sense of exclusivity that has long defined Hôtel Costes.

Located in a private space on the lower level of the hotel, the spa spans 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet) and includes a 20-meter (65-foot) swimming pool, a fitness area, and eight treatment rooms. The goal was to create a space that engages the senses while also allowing visitors to disconnect from the busyness of a cosmopolitan city. When guests descend the sweeping staircase, they are transported into a world of quiet luxury. The use of geometry, light, and touch embraces a sculptural approach to the space, defined by low lighting, a Dolby Atmos sound system, and the spa’s signature fragrance, which is wafted throughout the interiors. Liaigre collaborated with lighting designer Arnold Chan, founder of Isometrix, to create illumination that diffuses sharp edges and embraces a sense of softness that highlights the beautiful geometric patterns of the ceiling.

“This spa is the latest chapter in our partnership with Hôtel Costes, continuing the dialogue between two French houses committed to lasting design,” says Christophe Caillaud, Creative Director of Liaigre. “We approached the redesign of the spa with the same discipline that defines Liaigre—careful attention to proportion, light, and material—ensuring the space feels calm, coherent, and true to our enduring design language.”

Between its sculptural detailing and carefully curated atmosphere, the Hôtel Costes Spa offers a deliberate pause from the pace of Parisian life.

Paris is synonymous with luxury, and Hôtel Costes has long cultivated an atmosphere of glamour and escape in the heart of the French capital.

Spa treatment room.

With the opening of its new spa complex, the hotel invites guests to bask in a sensory experience that combines holistic luxury, science-backed skincare, and the opportunity to embrace tranquility.

Hallway.

Hallway.

Swimming pool.

Located in a private space on the lower level of the hotel, the spa includes a swimming pool, a fitness area, and eight treatment rooms.

Staircase.

Entry to spa.

Complex gate.

The use of geometry, light, and touch embraces a sculptural approach to the space.

Wall-hanging.

Between its sculptural detailing and carefully curated atmosphere, the Hôtel Costes Spa offers a deliberate pause from the pace of Parisian life.

Table in entrance.

Hôtel Costes: Website | Instagram
Liaigre: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hôtel Costes and Liaigre.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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