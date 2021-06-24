Home / Infographic

How to Draw a Beautiful Rose in 10 Simple Steps [Infographic]

By Margherita Cole on June 24, 2021
Photograph of a Pink Rose

Photo: Stock Photos from Sokolov Olleg/Shutterstock

With so many vivid varieties of flowers in the world, it's no wonder that beautiful botanicals are a favorite subject for many artists. French Impressionist Monet, for instance, celebrated water lilies in many of his paintings, and Dutch master Van Gogh is synonymous with the charming sunflower. However, there's another flower that is beloved by creatives of all kinds: the timeless rose.

Their intricate shape makes them lovely to behold but can also present a drawing challenge to those who don't know where to start. Fortunately, with the right instructions, anyone can sketch this classic flower. That's why we've put together a helpful infographic that will teach you how to draw a rose in 10 easy steps.

Scroll down to start learning.

Learn how to draw a rose in 10 easy steps with this illustrated drawing tutorial.

How to Draw a Rose Infographic

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
