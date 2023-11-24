Home / Archeology

Footprints in New Mexico Suggest That Humans Were Already in North America Over 20,000 Years Ago

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 24, 2023
Reassessment of Human Footprints Indicates Humans May Have Lived in Ice Age America

Photo: National Park Service

The longstanding theory is that humans arrived in the Americas about 16,000 years ago. They migrated down the Pacific Coast after crossing the Bering Strait on a land bridge that once existed. They may have then used boats to sail down the coast around glaciers which were still extant as the last Ice Age wound down. This timeline is considered by many to be the logical conclusion from existing archeological sites and the sheer amount of ice that would have existed prior to this period. However, a paper two years ago used carbon dating to rewrite this timeline according to sets of ancient footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Their bold, controversial claims were recently bolstered with additional testing, suggesting that the footprints are an impressive 23,000 and 21,000 years old. This puts into question when humans arrived in the Americas.

The footprints are visible and distinct, stamped into what was once mud on an ancient lakeshore in present day New Mexico. Frozen into stone by layering sediment, the first testing aimed at establishing the age of the prints through carbon dating. As footprints are not organic material, the scientists used seeds from a lake plant called Ruppia cirrhosa. The seeds were found in the surrounding layers of sediment around the prints. Testing of the seeds suggested a date range of about 23,000 to 21,000 years ago. However, these initial findings caused some doubt among scientists, especially given its radical revision of known migrations. Loren Davis, an archaeologist at Oregon State University who was not involved in the research, expressed concern to Science that older carbon-14 in the lake water could have been absorbed into the plants which produced the seeds.

To help settle these concerns, the researchers have now added two new dating methods that both agree with their former findings. They took pollen samples from the surrounding sediment layers and found that carbon dating once again agreed with the seeds. The pollen would not have imbibed carbon because the trees grew on land. Quartz grains were also collected and tested by optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating. The results showed that these stone bits were last exposed to light 21,400 and 18,000 years ago. Despite this impressive corroboration, some scientists still think erosion may have moved older sediment on top of the prints. Even so, the newfound evidence certainly suggests that 16,000 years ago humans may have already been in North America. Hopefully, further testing will bring more answers to light.

These footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico are now thought to be 23,000 and 21,000 years old, over 5,000 years before humans were previously thought to have roamed the Americas.

Reassessment of Human Footprints Indicates Humans May Have Lived in Ice Age America

Photo: National Park Service

h/t: [Science.org, Scientific American]

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

3,000-Year-Old Bronze Age Arrow is Discovered at Melting Ice in Norway
West Point Opens 200-Year-Old Time Capsule and Uncovers Six Silver Early American Coins
Ancient Babylonian Tablet Uses Pythagorean Theorem 1,000 Years Before Pythagoras Was Born
Largest-Ever Roman Mosaic Discovered in Anatolia Turns Out to Be Even Bigger Than Expected
Perfectly Preserved 2,100-Year-Old Child’s Shoe Discovered in an Austrian Salt Mine
Archeologists Uncover Neolithic Stone Tomb With Hugging Skeletons in Scotland

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Buried Pyramid ‘Gunung Padang’ in Indonesia May Be the World’s Oldest
5,000-Year-Old Unopened Wine Jars Found in Queen’s Tomb
Ancient Life-Size Carvings of Wild Camels Are Discovered in the Deserts of Saudi Arabia
2,700-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian Lamassu Statue Is Excavated in Iraq
Head of Alexander the Great Statue Discovered in Turkey
Researchers Rediscover Lost Egyptian Tomb With 4,400-Year-Old Mummy Inside

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.