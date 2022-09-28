Home / Nature

Humpback Whales 8,700 Miles Apart Are Found Singing the Same Songs

By Kirsten Miller on September 28, 2022
Humpback Whales Swimming

Photo: CoreyFord/Depositphotos

Few of us rarely get to hear the beautiful and haunting sound of whale songs. But if you have, the tunes won't all be the same. Whales, like humans, experience cultural evolution through their sounds. The songs of male humpback whales, for instance, actually evolve when individual whales change, alter, or embellish parts of a standard song sequence and others in the group pick up on it and pass it along.

Now, there's new research to show that “song revolutions” happen, too. Sometimes, a whole new song is suddenly adopted from a neighboring population of whales. In fact, whales an astounding 8,700 miles (14,000 kilometers) apart from each other can be heard singing the same songs.

“Song is a striking example of non-human cultural transmission and evolution exhibited by oscine songbirds and possibly most baleen whales including humpback whales,” write a group of researchers who have published their findings in the Royal Society Open Science Journal.

Humpback whales on the east coast of Australia are singing the same tunes as whales in French Polynesia and the breeding waters of Ecuador. In each area, however, the same sounds might be strung together in slightly different—but specific—ways. Phrases of sound are repeated multiple times, almost like a chorus, and each whale song contains several of them. Yet now and again, the themes of the whale songs change; it's out with the old, in with the new, and suddenly a whole new song is top of the charts. Surprisingly, the new song is not always confined to a single group, or even to one area on the globe.

Previously, it was known that humpback whales over 6,000 miles apart were singing the same songs. New research shows that some whale songs have migrated east from French Polynesia across the Pacific Ocean and all the way to South America, a distance of 4,970 miles (around 8,000 kilometers). Some believe that whale songs potentially travel around the whole world.

Humpback Whales Swimming

Photo: fyletto/Depositphotos

“This study demonstrates songs first identified in western populations can be transmitted across the entire South Pacific, supporting the potential for a circumpolar Southern Hemisphere cultural transmission of song and a vocal culture rivaled in its extent only by our own,” the authors share. Research with humpback whales in South Africa and Brazil hints that a complete circumnavigation of whale songs might be perfectly plausible, as the melodies are transferred from one group to another.

The researchers have likened the songs of humpback whales to the characteristics of the songs of songbirds. Their research also “sheds light on the underlying mechanisms of social learning and cultural evolution in animals ranging from fish to other cetacean species through to humans.”

But how exactly do the whale songs pass from one group of humpbacks to another? Although it's not completely clear how this phenomenon occurs, it is very likely that it has to do with how whales move to different areas for breeding and for foraging. The extensive traveling by whale groups leads the researchers to believe that the songs are passed on from one area to another in a step-by-step way. A song revolution may begin in one group, and when the group moves to another area to feed, or to have their calves, they carry the song with them. Neighboring populations of humpback whales pick up on the song, absorb it, and then pass it on to another group.

We're still learning about whale songs and exactly what they mean. It's clear that whales, like humans, enjoy a novel tune that sometimes hits the top of the charts among their contemporaries. Or, in their underwater song world, it might even go global.

Whales up to 8,700 miles (14,000 kilometers) apart from each other can be heard singing the same songs.

Humpback Whales Almost 9,000 Miles Apart Sing the Same Song

Photo: ead72/Depositphotos

The way that songs are passed from one group of whales to another is likely to do with their routine movements to different places for foraging and breeding.

Humpback Whales Almost 9,000 Miles Apart Sing the Same Song

Photo: mathuias_berlin/Depositphotos

Listen to the incredible range and variation of whale songs on this YouTube video:

h/t: [ScienceAlert]

Related Articles:

Photographer Flies Across the World to Fulfill Boyhood Dream and Swim With Humpback Whales

Underwater Photographer Captures the Unique Beauty of Swimming With Humpback Whales

Humpback Whales Separated by a Continent Are “Remixing” Each Other’s Songs

Marine Scientists Race to Record Effects of Reduced Ocean Noise on Whales

Kirsten Miller

Kirsten Miller is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. As a writer from South Africa, she has authored a children’s book, a work of non-fiction, and four novels. She has an interest in creativity and neurodiversity, and has contributed to a number of art and writing projects, festivals, and workshops. Kirsten holds an M.A. in Writing and Representation, and when she's not writing, she enjoys painting, creating mosaics, swimming, and walking.
Read all posts from Kirsten Miller
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This African Plant Is the Brightest Object in the World
Over a Million “Royal Bees” Were Informed of Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing
Man Finds Rare Mirror-Like Scarab Beetle While on a Stroll
Japanese Shrine Creates Custom Water Sanctuary for Bees To Stay Hydrated
Natural Rock Formation Looks Like an Elephant Drinking from the Ocean
Winners of 2022 Nature TTL Photographer of the Year Contest Celebrate Raw Beauty of Nature

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

U.S. Citizens Can Win Free Passes to Canadian National Parks
People in South Dakota Captured the Surreal Sight of a Green Sky
Hiker Captures Terrifying Video of Avalanche Where Luckily Everyone Survived
These Incredible Crystals Retain Ancient Water That Is Millions of Years Old
Waterfall in Peru Looks Like a Bride Wearing a Wedding Dress and Veil
This Photo of Clouds in Minnesota Looks Like Crashing Ocean Waves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.