Infrared Photos Capture Breathtaking Views of France in Cotton-Candy Pink Hues

By Jessica Stewart on January 25, 2022
Mont Saint Michel by Paolo Pettigiani

Infrared photographer Paolo Pettigiani transformed his road trip across France into a three-week photographic adventure. From Provence to Normandy to the Palace of Versailles, Pettigiani allows us to experience France in a way that's new and fresh. The work is an expansion of his Infraland project, which has been ongoing since 2015.

For Infraland, the Italian photographer uses a converted full-spectrum camera to capture the unseen electromagnetic radiation of infrared light. From New York to the Italian Dolomites, he's continued to wow us with the cotton-candy hues of these photos. And his infrared images of France are no exception. Standouts include a heart-shaped tree in Provence, which appears bright red, and the iconic cliffs of Normandy.

Places like Normandy, which are so instantly recognizable, take on a new dimension under the infrared lens. Similarly, the historic gardens of Versailles are transformed with pink shrubs and icy blue water. Pettigiani also captured Mont-Saint-Michel, a medieval island just off the coast of Normandy. In his photos, the Gothic abbey soars into the air like a pink cake topper on a birthday cake.

Pettigiani ended his time in Brittany, France's most northwestern region. “The coast is very beautiful, with a perfect mix of white sandy beaches suitable for swimming, attractive rocky coves and pools to explore, and dramatic cliffs and rock formations to enjoy,” he writes. And indeed, his infrared photography plays out this description, with slightly different colors giving a dramatic feel to the environment.

This fresh take on a classic road trip is just another reason why Pettigiani's ongoing project is so successful. We'll be anxiously waiting to see where he goes next.

Infrared photographer Paolo Pettigiani took a three-week road trip across France where he gives a new look at the country.

Roadtrip in FrancePaolo Pettigiani Infrared PhotographyInfrared Photo of France

He began his time in Provence, where he snapped this sweet heart-shaped tree.

Infrared Photo of Heart Shaped Tree in ProvenceFrench Countryside in Infrared

He then photographed a fresh look at the iconic Palace of Versailles and gardens outside of Paris.

Infrared France by Paolo PettigianiInfrared Photo of Versailles GardensInfrared Photo of Versailles Gardens

By using a converted full-spectrum camera, his image of the cliffs of Normandy takes on cotton-candy hues.

Infrared Photo of the Cliff of Normany

He even found time to stop at the medieval island of Mont-Saint-Michel.

Infrared Mont Saint Michel by Paolo PettigianiInfrared Photo of Mont Saint Michel

Finally, his journey came to an end in the northwestern region of Brittany.

Brittany, France in Infrared

Paolo Pettigiani: Website | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Paolo Pettigiani.

