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Instagram CEO Reveals What Happens When You Accidentally Like (And Then Unlike) a Post

By Regina Sienra on August 7, 2026
Person looking at Instagram on phone

Photo: rclassenlayouts/Depositphotos

It’s a situation almost every Instagram user has been in, whether they are brave enough to admit it or not. You meet someone new, and want to learn more about them. So you go down a rabbit hole, digging through a handful of years of posts. One wrong move and—gasp!—you accidentally double tapped on one image and now you’ve liked it. You, of course, unlike it quickly. But do you think they’ve noticed?

Well, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is aware of these tiny mishaps, and has explained what happens when someone likes an Instagram and quickly removes the like. What are the chances of the other person seeing it? The answer definitely sheds a light on the workings of Instagram, but may not put you entirely at peace.

Mosseri says that the in-app notification is deleted almost immediately. In 2026, that refers to the activity feed you can access by tapping the heart on the upper right corner of the app. If the user didn’t catch it then, they’ll most likely never know about it and you are out of the woods.

However, things may be trickier if the other user has push notifications activated for Instagram; which are those messages that appear on a phone’s lock screen or drop down from the top if you are currently active on your phone (even while browsing other apps). While the in-app alert quickly disappears once you’ve unliked the post, Instagram cannot always prevent a push notification that has already been generated from going out. Still, while they may see the notification, opening it will lead nowhere, as you will have already unliked the post.

So it all really comes down to luck. Particularly, if the other person had been checking Instagram (for the in-app notifications) or  just looking at their phone in general (for the push notifications) at that moment, and would have happened to catch it when it went out. According to data reporting platform DemandSage, the average screen time for people in the U.S.  has reached 7 hours and 2 minutes, with 41% of teenagers spending over 8 hours on screens each day. So, let’s just say chances also depend on the time of day, and they are never zero.

Still, take a breath. If the notification leads nowhere and they weren’t able to memorize or screenshot your username, they likely won’t even know where to look if they wanted to. And even if they did, they can probably respect the hustle of you tracking them down. At the end of the day, we all have been there.

What happens when you accidentally like a post and quickly unlike it? Did the other person get to see it?

Instagram icon with like hearts

Photo: moehyasir/Depositphotos

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is aware of these tiny accidents, and has explained what happens in these situations.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

Sources: Average Screen Time Statistics (2026) – By Age & Country 

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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