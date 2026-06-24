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Norway Announces Major Ban on Generative AI Use in Elementary School Classrooms

By Linnea Pejcha on June 24, 2026

At a time when AI seems to be permeating nearly every aspect of daily life, Norway is taking steps to protect young students. The European nation has decided to prohibit the use of generative AI in classrooms for children ages 6 to 13.

This is an important stage in a child’s education, when students are building the foundational skills that will support them throughout their lives. By ensuring that children develop these abilities without relying on artificial intelligence, Norway is investing not only in their futures, but also in the long-term strength of its workforce.

Norway’s approach stands in contrast to that of many schools and districts around the world, which have begun integrating AI-powered tools into lesson plans and classroom activities. In relation to the decision, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, “The most important thing in school is that our children learn to read, write, and do mathematics.”

The policy is not an outright rejection of AI in education though. Beginning in August 2026, students ages 14 to 16 will be allowed to use AI in the classroom under regulated conditions. Teachers will first receive training on how to implement the technology in ways that support learning rather than replace it, and students will then be taught how to use AI responsibly without substituting it for their own reasoning. By the time students are 17 to 19, they will have broader access to AI tools, but they will also have developed the skills needed to use them effectively. The goal is to ensure that students can perform the same tasks without artificial intelligence and use it as a tool to enhance what they already know, rather than as a replacement for cognitive reasoning.

In 2024, Norway also banned the use of smartphones in classrooms, and the results were overwhelmingly positive. Students were reportedly more engaged and social, and there were fewer cases of online bullying. Whether restrictions on AI will have a similar effect remains to be seen, but Norway's experience with limiting technology in schools suggests that the approach may offer benefits beyond academics.

In an effort to prioritize learning, Norway has decided to prohibit the use of generative AI in classrooms for children ages 6 to 13.

Photo of child taking test.

Photo: Annie Spratt via Unsplash

The goal is to ensure that students can perform the same tasks without artificial intelligence and use it as a tool to enhance what they already know, rather than as a replacement for cognitive reasoning.

Elementary school student in a suit and bowtie writing in a notebook in a classroom

Photo: Vitaly Gariev via Unsplash

Norway’s has previously banned smartphones in class, the results of which suggest that limiting technology may offer benefits beyond academics.

Photo of children with backpacks.

Photo: Note Thanun via Unsplash

Source: Norway imposes near ban on AI in elementary school

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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