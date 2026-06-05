Home / Technology

This Smart Bird Feeder Lets You Identify and Watch Birds in 4K as They Visit Your Garden

By Emma Taggart on June 5, 2026

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

From robins and blackbirds to finches and wrens, a remarkable variety of bird species call our gardens and woodlands home. To help people care for—and better appreciate—these feathered visitors, tech brand Kiwibit has just launched its new and improved Bird Feeder 2.

The Bird Feeder 2 is no ordinary bird feeder. Equipped with solar panels, an AI-powered 4K camera, night vision, motion detection, a rechargeable battery, and Wi-Fi connection, it lets you watch, listen, feed, and identify all of the various species that drop by throughout the day. Plus, its 1.5-liter (almost 51-ounce) dual-compartment seed reservoir helps keep birds coming back for more.

The feeder is designed for quick and secure installation, whether mounted on a pole, attached to a wall, or strapped to a tree. And its durable plastic housing is built to withstand the elements year-round, operating in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F.

The smart feeder pairs with an app that sends an alert whenever a bird arrives. It can even identify different species and distinguish between individual birds. From there, you can tune into a 4K live stream of your visitors enjoying a snack, while the extra-wide 123-degree field of view makes it possible to watch multiple birds at once. You can even share access to up to 20 friends and family, so they can enjoy the bird show too.

Find out more about the Bird Feeder 2 on the Kiwibit website.

Tech brand Kiwibit has launched its new and improved Bird Feeder 2, designed to help people care for and better appreciate the birds around them.

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

With an AI-powered 4K camera, night vision, motion detection, and Wi-Fi connection, it lets you watch, listen, feed, and identify all of the various species that drop by throughout the day.

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

The smart feeder pairs with an app that sends an alert whenever a bird arrives. It can even identify different species and distinguish between individual birds.

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Integrated solar panels help keep the feeder powered and online 24 hours a day, so you'll never miss a visitor.

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Its durable plastic housing is built to withstand the elements year-round, operating in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F.

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2

Kiwibit: Website | Instagram

Source: Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2 4K AI Camera with Solar Panel

Related Articles:

Smart Hummingbird Feeder Captures Slow-Motion Videos in 4K

Innovative Bird Feeder Camera Case Lets You Get Up-Close Photos of Nature

This Bird Feeder You Can Easily Mount in Your Window Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Nature

Woman Sets Up Bird Feeder Cam to Capture Close-Ups of Diverse Birds Visiting Her Backyard

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Find That Ordinary Wi-Fi Routers Can Identify People With Near-Perfect Accuracy
Harvard Grads Cheer for Ronny Chieng Who Says Their Generation’s Mission Is to “Destroy AI”
Dyson Unveils Handheld Fan That Delivers Powerful Cooling With Up to 55 MPH Airflow
DATALAND Preview: The World’s First Museum of AI Arts Co-Founded by Refik Anadol
Brazil’s World-Famous Blue-And-Yellow Macaws Return to Rio After a 200-Year Absence
Ornate Wallpapers Frame Bird Portraits Exploring Domesticity and Desire [Interview]

More on My Modern Met

Pet Parrot Goes on Underwater Adventures in a Custom-Built Mini Submarine
You Can Build and Code Your Own NASA Perseverance Rover With This DIY Kit
Top 10 Favorite Bird Videos From the Latest Audubon Photography Awards
Austria Aims To Ban Social Media for Kids Under 14, Joins Other Countries in Restricting Access
Artist Collaborates With Pigeons To Create Music You Might Sample on an EDM Track
HumanX 2026: What To Expect at the AI Conference Exploring Its Real-World Impact in Society

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.