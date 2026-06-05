This Smart Bird Feeder Lets You Identify and Watch Birds in 4K as They Visit Your Garden

From robins and blackbirds to finches and wrens, a remarkable variety of bird species call our gardens and woodlands home. To help people care for—and better appreciate—these feathered visitors, tech brand Kiwibit has just launched its new and improved Bird Feeder 2.

The Bird Feeder 2 is no ordinary bird feeder. Equipped with solar panels, an AI-powered 4K camera, night vision, motion detection, a rechargeable battery, and Wi-Fi connection, it lets you watch, listen, feed, and identify all of the various species that drop by throughout the day. Plus, its 1.5-liter (almost 51-ounce) dual-compartment seed reservoir helps keep birds coming back for more.

The feeder is designed for quick and secure installation, whether mounted on a pole, attached to a wall, or strapped to a tree. And its durable plastic housing is built to withstand the elements year-round, operating in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F.

The smart feeder pairs with an app that sends an alert whenever a bird arrives. It can even identify different species and distinguish between individual birds. From there, you can tune into a 4K live stream of your visitors enjoying a snack, while the extra-wide 123-degree field of view makes it possible to watch multiple birds at once. You can even share access to up to 20 friends and family, so they can enjoy the bird show too.

Find out more about the Bird Feeder 2 on the Kiwibit website.

Tech brand Kiwibit has launched its new and improved Bird Feeder 2, designed to help people care for and better appreciate the birds around them.

With an AI-powered 4K camera, night vision, motion detection, and Wi-Fi connection, it lets you watch, listen, feed, and identify all of the various species that drop by throughout the day.

The smart feeder pairs with an app that sends an alert whenever a bird arrives. It can even identify different species and distinguish between individual birds.

Integrated solar panels help keep the feeder powered and online 24 hours a day, so you'll never miss a visitor.

Its durable plastic housing is built to withstand the elements year-round, operating in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F.

Kiwibit: Website | Instagram

Source: Kiwibit Bird Feeder 2 4K AI Camera with Solar Panel

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