Dyson Unveils Handheld Fan That Delivers Powerful Cooling With Up to 55 MPH Airflow

With rising temperatures on the way, Dyson’s new handheld fan could be the key to staying cool this summer. The pocket-sized device delivers 55 mph of airflow, all while weighing just 7.5 ounces. This compact cooling gadget also features five different speed settings, allowing users to customize their temperature-regulating experience on the go.

Though Dyson first became famous for its vacuums, the company has since built a strong reputation for products like air purifiers, humidifiers, heaters, and haircare devices—namely, the Supersonic hairdryer, which came out in 2016, and the AirWrap, released a couple of years later. The company’s hairstyling technology, in particular, revolutionized the beauty industry by bridging the gap between beauty and engineering. For the AirWrap, Dyson uses its trademarked Coanda Effect method, as well as small digital motors which spin up to 110,000 RPM. Now, the company has brought similar technology to the HushJet™ Mini Cool, changing the game for portable cooling.

The HushJet™ Mini Cool delivers a sleek, premium design similar to the AirWrap, combining style with high-performance engineering. Powered by a brushless DC motor that reaches up to 65,000 RPM, it’s built for powerful, efficient cooling. Inside, a honeycomb mesh filter helps trap dust and debris to protect the internal components and simplify cleaning. Designed for extended use, the Mini Cool offers up to six hours of continuous cooling on a single charge and conveniently recharges via standard USB-C.

The handheld fan comes in three colorways: Stone/Blush, a neutral beige with subtle light pink details; Carnelian/Sky, a red body with a silvery head; and Ink/Cobalt, a navy-ish base with brighter blue accents. The company also has plans to introduce accessories designed to complement the handheld fan, including a mount for attaching the device to strollers and bikes or to affix it to a desk, as well as a clip and strap compatible with jackets and other gear.

Similar to Dyson’s other fan products, the HushJet™ Mini Cool is ideal for those sensitive to noise. Thanks to its unique HushJet™ projection, it is specifically engineered to minimize whirring and high-pitched sounds that could disrupt a summer walk or outing. With its blend of advanced internal technology and elegant design, the HushJet™ Mini Cool may signal a new era of handheld products for Dyson.

The HushJet™ Mini Cool is now available for the retail price of $99.99. As of writing, all colorways are sold out on Dyson’s website, but the Stone/Blush variety is currently available on Amazon for $99.95.

Dyson has unveiled a new handheld fan called the HushJet™ Mini Cool.

This compact cooling device delivers 55 mph airflow for cooling on the go.

It comes in three colors and uses Dyson’s unique HushJet™ projection for focused and quiet cooling.

The device also featured a honeycomb mesh filter to trap dust and debris to protect the internal components and simplify cleaning.

The HushJet™ Mini Cool may signal a new era of handheld products for Dyson.

Dyson: Website | Instagram

All images via Dyson.



Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

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