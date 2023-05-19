Luxury Resort in Bangkok Takes Design Cues From the Golden Age of Train Travel

If you're enthralled with the romantic notion of train travel, then the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort in Bangkok, Thailand, is the place for you. The resort invites you to explore the “golden age of train travel” through its idyllic accommodations and surrounding natural beauty. There are even upcycled train carriages included in the resort design.

The architectural scheme was created by architect and interior designer Bill Bensley. He was inspired by the area’s history of rail transportation to Northeast Thailand during King Rama V’s Reign, which lasted from 1868 to 1910. Upon arrival, you’ll check in at an area styled like a ticket counter; it's complete with a traditional stationmaster bell that rings to welcome you. The interior is decorated with railway memorabilia—think vintage trunks and old tickets.

Once you’ve completed the check-in process, you’ll be escorted to one of the 45 rooms in Khao Yai Resort’s main buildings. They too are inspired by train travel, and the walls are adorned with pieces recalling the vintage railway signs once seen around the province. Corridors with curved ceilings and doorways make you feel like you’re stepping into a train car, and wall treatments in the bedrooms are meant to look like windows. The faux windows have landscape-inspired artwork that will make you feel like you're looking at the passing terrain.

The beauty of Bensley's design lies in its subtlety. It's often a wink to train travel, and it doesn't feel like you're staying in a themed room. Rather, you are treated to the elegance of a space that pays homage to the past without feeling cheesy.

In addition to the grand decor, Khao Yai Resort boasts curated experiences where you can visit Baan Sa Nam Sai, one of the oldest communities in the area. You can later enjoy a formal afternoon tea in a heritage railcar and then indulge in delicious farm-to-table dining at Somying’s Kitchen with ingredients from local purveyors.

