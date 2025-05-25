Breathtaking Luxury Resort Carved Into Saudi Arabia’s Historic Mountains

Nestled within Saudi Arabia's historic Hejaz Mountains, Oppenheim Architecture has created a sprawling resort that blends with its surroundings. The Desert Rock resort pays homage to the area's rock-carved architecture with myriad facilities spread across 30,000 square meters of land.

Guests can select from a range of luxury accommodations tailored to their preferences. Those who desire sweeping views will want to look at the dramatic Cliff Hanging Villas, while those craving privacy will enjoy the Mountain Cave Suites and Mountain Crevice Villas. The ultimate luxury is offered by the Royal Villa, an oasis situated in a private part of the valley.

Thanks to the use of repurposed materials from the excavation and the implementation of passive cooling systems, Desert Rock shows Oppenheim Architecture's commitment to sustainable tourism.

“Desert Rock embodies our philosophy of connecting architecture to the spirit of place. By respecting and enhancing the natural environment, we have created a sanctuary that allows guests to experience the beauty and power of the landscape in deeply personal and meaningful ways,” shares Chad Oppenheim, one of the firm's founding principals.

Depending on where they stay, guests will have access to private pools across the valley or perched on cliffs. Whether staying in a ground-level villa or a spacious suite embedded into the mountain, Desert Rock offers an experience immersed in the environment. They can also partake in amenities like treatments at the resort's spa and multiple dining offerings, which include wood-fired cooking with local ingredients. With a gym, kids' club, and multiple outdoor activities like dune, Desert Rock has something for the entire family.

As the latest offering from the Red Sea Development Company (RSDC), the resort is part of the developer's push to create responsible tourism that honors its environment.

Oppenheim Architecture: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Oppenheim Architecture.