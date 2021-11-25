Home / Architecture

Resort Concept Imagines Treehouses Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Rice Baskets

By Samantha Pires on November 25, 2021
Overview of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD Studio

Searching for a unique nature retreat? Well, look no further than this wellness resort designed by DeD Studio. The proposal has considered a larger-scale masterplan for the forest area outside of Huizhou City in Guangdong province, China, as well as a design style for the area, as shown in these bamboo dwellings.

The designers were interested in creating a new, lower-impact approach to ecological tourism that would introduce visitors to the landscape in a novel way. Each of the dwellings is designed in the same bamboo style but all feature a unique form. In this way, the development consists of a universal language but acts as a collection of scattered objects. This mimics the inspiration behind the bamboo structures, which are influenced by bamboo rice baskets. Old baskets of different sizes are typically stored together, creating a collection of objects that share material qualities but differ in other ways.

Though the structures are mostly solid, the porous nature of the bamboo translation allows them to feel lighter and less intrusive in the forest. The designers also use groupings of the dwellings to create different readings in the forest. DeD Studio hopes that the range of dwellings will inspire the visitors to wander through the forest looking for new forms and objects.

Aside from the aesthetic and cultural value of the bamboo, the material also tells a story about the project’s aspirations for ecological tourism. Bamboo is known for its ability to grow incredibly fast, and bamboo poles are used to create a framework for each dwelling. Woven bamboo fibers create the porous enclosure that defines the proposal’s architectural style.

DeD Studio proposes whimsical bamboo treehouses inspired by rice baskets.

Looking Past the Nature at Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioClose-up of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioStructure in Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioClose-up of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioStructure in Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioInterior of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioInterior of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioInterior of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioInterior of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioInterior of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioClose-up of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD StudioOverview of Basket-Inspired Wellness Center by DeD Studio

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DeD Studio.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
