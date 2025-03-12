Artist Uses Finger Painting To Evoke a Rush of Emotion With Her Fantasy-Inspired Compositions

Overcoming your fears is great in general, but not doing so may lead you to inspiration. While living in Taiwan, artist Iris Scott found meaning in painting, capturing lush landscapes and busy markets. One day, she was working on a painting and needed to clean her brush to change colors. Knowing she had to cross a hallway full of spiders to get to the sink, she set the brush aside and finished off the painting with her fingers instead. That moment, and the reception that painting got, was a breakthrough. Now, Scott has mastered finger painting, turning it into her main medium.

With this unusual technique, Scott creates dynamic, colorful landscapes populated by whimsy animals and fearless oneiric women. It's as if the artist sees her environment through a fantasy filter. “I see the world as a living, breathing canvas, full of energy and emotion waiting to be captured,” Scott tells My Modern Met. “The way light filters through trees, the vibrant colors of a blooming flower, the raw, uninhibited vibe of animals. I’m especially drawn to untamed, wild places in nature because they offer beauty with no agenda. I never run out of inspiration because the world is constantly offering something new…if you know how to look.”

The artist daringly defines the concept of finger painting as an arresting heresy in and of itself. “What might seem like the ultimate babyish artistic technique actually allows for bold, gestural mark-making that feels natural and expressive,” Scott shares. “The texture and movement of my fingers creates a dynamic, almost sculptural quality that brushes just can't match. The biggest advantage, though, is how easily I can jump between colors—it’s fast and intuitive, almost like playing an instrument. With five touch points instead of just one brush tip, I can blend, layer, and shape paint in ways that feel incredibly fluid and spontaneous. Especially when I am painting an animal, it feels like I am petting them to life.”

Of course, this technique is not free of challenges, particularly when it comes to capturing details, prompting the artist to find creative ways to make the paint work for her. “I’ve learned that limitations often lead to breakthroughs,” Scott says. “Since I cannot make the details work if they’re small, I’ve had to scale up a work on bigger canvases, which has allowed me to play with new techniques like throwing paint. The obstacle is the way. Also, some paints can be toxic, so I always wear latex gloves to protect my skin.”

Since painting with fingers is quite different from regular tools, the artist had to experiment until she found the best paint type for her unique medium. Now, her favorite is Holbein Duo oils, as they offer the brightest colors she has ever used. “High-quality paints really contribute a lot to making an artwork look amazing,” she recommends. “If you’re going to finger paint, steer clear of acrylics; they dry too fast. Treat yourself and splurge on oils.”

Ultimately, the artist hopes people will experience a rush of emotion when they see her work. “A moment where they feel a little gasp of excitement, just like I feel when I see my favorite artists' pieces,” Scott concludes. “I want to ignite that spark of wonder in people. I also hope it encourages people to appreciate the beauty of the creatures we share this planet with, both furry, feathered, and scaled. The world’s magic is contained in the plants and animals around us.”

You can see Iris Scott's work in person at Adelman Fine Art in San Diego through March 29, 2025, where several of her paintings are part of the gallery's winter showcase.

Artist Iris Scott has mastered finger painting, turning it into her primary painting technique.

With this unusual technique, Scott creates dynamic, colorful landscapes populated by whimsy animals and fearless oneiric women.

“I see the world as a living, breathing canvas, full of energy and emotion waiting to be captured,” Scott tells My Modern Met.

The artist daringly defines the concept of finger painting as an arresting heresy in and of itself.

“What might seem like the ultimate babyish artistic technique actually allows for bold, gestural mark-making that feels natural and expressive.”

“The texture and movement of my fingers creates a dynamic, almost sculptural quality that brushes just can't match.”

Of course, this technique is not free of challenges, particularly when it comes to capturing details, prompting the artist to find creative ways to make the paint work for her.

“The biggest advantage, though, is how easily I can jump between colors—it’s fast and intuitive, almost like playing an instrument.”

Ultimately, the artist hopes people will experience a rush of emotion when they see her work.

Exhibition Information :

#ArtYouEnjoy

January 18 – March 29

Adelman Fine Art

1980 Kettner Blvd, Ste 40, San Diego, CA 92101

Iris Scott: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nicole Adelman Fine Art.