Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist Uses Finger Painting To Evoke a Rush of Emotion With Her Fantasy-Inspired Compositions

By Regina Sienra on March 12, 2025
"Tiger Fire" by Iris Scott

“Tiger Fire”

Overcoming your fears is great in general, but not doing so may lead you to inspiration. While living in Taiwan, artist Iris Scott found meaning in painting, capturing lush landscapes and busy markets. One day, she was working on a painting and needed to clean her brush to change colors. Knowing she had to cross a hallway full of spiders to get to the sink, she set the brush aside and finished off the painting with her fingers instead. That moment, and the reception that painting got, was a breakthrough. Now, Scott has mastered finger painting, turning it into her main medium.

With this unusual technique, Scott creates dynamic, colorful landscapes populated by whimsy animals and fearless oneiric women. It's as if the artist sees her environment through a fantasy filter.  “I see the world as a living, breathing canvas, full of energy and emotion waiting to be captured,” Scott tells My Modern Met. “The way light filters through trees, the vibrant colors of a blooming flower, the raw, uninhibited vibe of animals. I’m especially drawn to untamed, wild places in nature because they offer beauty with no agenda. I never run out of inspiration because the world is constantly offering something new…if you know how to look.”

The artist daringly defines the concept of finger painting as an arresting heresy in and of itself. “What might seem like the ultimate babyish artistic technique actually allows for bold, gestural mark-making that feels natural and expressive,” Scott shares. “The texture and movement of my fingers creates a dynamic, almost sculptural quality that brushes just can't match. The biggest advantage, though, is how easily I can jump between colors—it’s fast and intuitive, almost like playing an instrument. With five touch points instead of just one brush tip, I can blend, layer, and shape paint in ways that feel incredibly fluid and spontaneous. Especially when I am painting an animal, it feels like I am petting them to life.”

Of course, this technique is not free of challenges, particularly when it comes to capturing details, prompting the artist to find creative ways to make the paint work for her. “I’ve learned that limitations often lead to breakthroughs,” Scott says. “Since I cannot make the details work if they’re small, I’ve had to scale up a work on bigger canvases, which has allowed me to play with new techniques like throwing paint. The obstacle is the way. Also, some paints can be toxic, so I always wear latex gloves to protect my skin.”

Since painting with fingers is quite different from regular tools, the artist had to experiment until she found the best paint type for her unique medium. Now, her favorite is Holbein Duo oils, as they offer the brightest colors she has ever used. “High-quality paints really contribute a lot to making an artwork look amazing,” she recommends. “If you’re going to finger paint, steer clear of acrylics; they dry too fast. Treat yourself and splurge on oils.”

Ultimately, the artist hopes people will experience a rush of emotion when they see her work. “A moment where they feel a little gasp of excitement, just like I feel when I see my favorite artists' pieces,” Scott concludes. “I want to ignite that spark of wonder in people. I also hope it encourages people to appreciate the beauty of the creatures we share this planet with, both furry, feathered, and scaled. The world’s magic is contained in the plants and animals around us.”

You can see Iris Scott's work in person at Adelman Fine Art in San Diego through March 29, 2025, where several of her paintings are part of the gallery's winter showcase.

Artist Iris Scott has mastered finger painting, turning it into her primary painting technique.

"Goddess of Archery" by Iris Scott

“Goddess of Archery”

With this unusual technique, Scott creates dynamic, colorful landscapes populated by whimsy animals and fearless oneiric women.

"Goddess of Dreams" by Iris Scott

“Goddess of Dreams”

“I see the world as a living, breathing canvas, full of energy and emotion waiting to be captured,” Scott tells My Modern Met.

"Moonlight Swim" by Iris Scott

“Moonlight Swim”

The artist daringly defines the concept of finger painting as an arresting heresy in and of itself.

"Indian Paintbrush" by Iris Scott

“Indian Paintbrush”

“What might seem like the ultimate babyish artistic technique actually allows for bold, gestural mark-making that feels natural and expressive.”

"Thick As Thieves" by Iris Scott

“Thick As Thieves”

“The texture and movement of my fingers creates a dynamic, almost sculptural quality that brushes just can't match.”

"Zegasus" by Iris Scott

“Zegasus”

Of course, this technique is not free of challenges, particularly when it comes to capturing details, prompting the artist to find creative ways to make the paint work for her.

"Woven With A Salty Breeze" by Iris Scott

“Woven With A Salty Breeze”

“The biggest advantage, though, is how easily I can jump between colors—it’s fast and intuitive, almost like playing an instrument.”

"To My Roots" by Iris Scott

“To My Roots”

Ultimately, the artist hopes people will experience a rush of emotion when they see her work.

Exhibition Information:
#ArtYouEnjoy
January 18 – March 29
Adelman Fine Art
1980 Kettner Blvd, Ste 40, San Diego, CA 92101

Iris Scott: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nicole Adelman Fine Art.

Related Articles:

Exquisite Exhibition of Swirling Landscape Paintings Imagine Intangible Elements of Earth Through Color

Colorful, Dreamlike Paintings Tell Stories of Women Standing in Their Power

Oil Paintings of Animals Doing Human Things Add a Hilarious Twist to a Classic Medium

Hazy Zodiac Paintings Play With Augmented Reality To Convey a Message of Wonder [Interview]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Oil Paintings of Animals Doing Human Things Add a Hilarious Twist to a Classic Medium
Artist Paints Floral Portraiture That Celebrates Life’s Continuity [Interview]
Artist Paints Evocative Portraits That Celebrate African Heritage, Identity, and Resilience [Interview]
Hazy Zodiac Paintings Play With Augmented Reality To Convey a Message of Wonder [Interview]
Amy Sherald’s Powerful Portraits Take Over the Whitney Museum
Ethereal Paintings of Women Explore What It Means To Be Human and Connected to Nature [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Striking Paintings Depicting Colliding Worlds Explore Moments of Alienation and Distortion
Artist Paints Desert Scenes Interrupted by Enchanting Glitch and Pixel Effects
Powerful Oil Paintings of Women on Wood Tell the Story of Resilient Unsung Heroes [Interview]
Surreal Oil Paintings Depict a World Consumed by Catastrophic Forest Fires
Spanish Painting Hidden for 140 Years Is Now on Public View for the First Time Ever
Moody Geometric Landscape Paintings Appear To Glow in the Moonlight

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.