Painter Iris Scott on How Using Her Fingers Led to Her Success [Podcast]

Painter Iris Scott has been a My Modern Met favorite for years, as we've long admired her ability to elevate a technique used by children into the fine art world. As a renowned finger painting artist, Iris puts down the brush and uses her hands to manipulate oil paint. The results are lush, textural paintings that explode with color and movement.

We were lucky enough to chat with Iris about how she came up with the idea to start using her fingers and how she found the confidence to stay the course. You'll hear her chat about the challenges she faced to break into the contemporary art world and how she had the confidence to believe in her art.

This week's episode is a must-listen for any aspiring artist looking to find their footing and for anyone who loves to hear an inspiring success story.

So carve out half an hour of your day and take a listen below. You can also tune in via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Listen as finger painter Iris Scott shares how she followed her instincts and became a successful artist.

Watch Iris in action as she transforms a blank canvas into art using only her fingers.

