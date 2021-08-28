Home / Environment

Irish “Death Metal” Baron Rewilds His Historic Castle Estate to Create a Sustainable Future

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 28, 2021
Irish “Heavy Metal” Baron Rewilds His Historic Dunsany Castle Estate

Dunsany Castle in County Meath, Ireland, the seat of the Baron of Dunsany. (Photo: Tim Wilson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Lords and ladies have long cultivated the lands of their great estates. From stag parks for hunting to plots for tenant farmers, nobility has always been largely defined by their status as landowners. Modern peers—at least those who still possess their ancestral lands—must decide how to continue this legacy. One young Irish baron is taking an ancient commitment to land stewardship seriously. Randal Plunkett, the 21st Baron of Dunsany, is letting a large portion of his castle grounds in County Meath rewild—an important step recognized by the United Nations as critical to protecting Earth's ecosystems.

Plunkett is the latest in a long line of Barons of Dunsany who have occupied Dansany castle since 1402. The 38-year-old studied filmmaking and was originally uninterested in continuing the farming traditions of the estate. A fan of death metal and meat, Plunkett decided to change his habits seven years ago in response to the climate crisis. Now a vegan (who still loves death metal), he is allowing 300 hectares of his 650-hectare (1,600-acre) estate to rewild. Rewilding refers to ceasing cultivation and letting land go back to nature.

Plunkett's choice is motivated by a deep concern for the environmental health of Ireland and the planet as a whole. According to the United Nations, the world must heavily rewild by an area the size of China. This will help reverse biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse. The European Rewilding Network advocates for this mission in Europe. With rewilding, species return that often have not been seen in an area for decades.

After letting his land revert to its natural state, Plunkett noticed pronounced changes. The estate now boasts 23 kinds of grass, whereas before only three types existed. “I see a lot of saplings growing that I haven’t planted,” he admits. Woodpeckers, barn owls, and butterflies enjoy this ecosystem now. Local biologists have even begun studying the efforts of the estate, which still boasts some farming to support the expenses of a historic home.

Although perhaps unconventional for a peer, Plunkett is determined to bring Dunsany Castle into a modern, sustainable future. To learn more about rewilding efforts, check out Rewilding Europe.

An Irish Baron and a death metal fan, Randal Plunkett has a new passion…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Randal Plunkett (@randal_plunkett)

… rewilding his family estate of Dunsany Castle in County Meath.

Gate of Dunsany Castle in County Meath Ireland

Gate of Dunsany Castle in County Meath, Ireland. (Photo: C O'Flanagan via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Letting land go back to nature is recommended by the UN to help preserve the fragile environments of our planet.

County Meath Rewilding Ireland

Photo: PHOTO.RIGG.AT/DepositPhotos

h/t: [The Guardian]

Related Articles:

Chernobyl Has Transformed into an Incredible Nature Reserve Now Open to the Public

Chile Transforms 10 Million Acres of Land Into Protected National Parks

Toronto-Based Start Up Is Combatting Deforestation With Tree-Planting Drones

73 Million Trees to Be Planted in World’s Largest Reforestation Initiative

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

India Joins List of Countries to Ban Production and Use of Single-Use Plastics
Madrid Is Planning an Urban Forest To Improve Air Quality, Lower Temperatures, and Fight Climate Change
U.N. Climate Report Reveals That We’re Destined for a Hotter Planet
Study Shows That Bottled Water Is 3,500 Times More Harmful to the Environment Than Tap Water
20 Easy Ways to Help Save the Environment Every Day
Environmentally Friendly ‘Airlander’ Could Be the Future of Zero-Carbon Air Travel

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazon Rainforest Is Now Releasing More Carbon Than It Absorbs
Leicester Is Turning All of Its Bus Stops Into Green Roof Pollinator Gardens for Bees
Astonishing Viral Video Shows an “Eye of Fire” Raging on the Gulf of Mexico
Japan’s “Tree Burials” Are Becoming a Popular Alternative to Traditional Gravesites
LEGO Unveils New Sustainable Toy Bricks Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles
New Zealand to Ban a Host of Single-Use Plastics by 2025

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.