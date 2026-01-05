Home / Animals

Italy Is Changing Its Air Travel Laws To Improve Animal Welfare

By Ava Linker on January 5, 2026

 

Air traveling with your a pet can be challenging; but, thankfully, Italy has just made it a lot better for everyone. The country’s new aviation rules allow passengers and their canine companion to be together the entire trip, as long as they’re traveling within Italian borders. Now, medium and large dogs of all sizes can travel in the cabin with their owners, instead of being sent to the cargo hold.

The implementation of this new rule is a compassionate shift that treats pets more like family members than luggage, and improves well-being for all parties. It aims to reduce worrying, stress, and separation anxiety, allowing for a more peaceful flight for everyone.

The policy doesn’t force airlines to participate, but it gives them permission and a framework to do so. Many travelers are hopeful that more and more companies will embrace it. For now, the rules primarily affect flights within Italy, with international availability varying depending on individual airline policies. Still, for countless pet owners, this represents a meaningful step forward: less stress, safer travel, and the simple joy of knowing your best friend can stay right by your side in the air.

Most major airlines and countries only allow small animals to be carried on since they fit comfortably under the seat. This is the first policy of its kind, and many pet owners are hopeful its effects will carry over to more countries. Logistics, like where to put the large crate, will vary based on the airline. Whether they will make passengers buy a seat to put the crate on or designate a row for the animals in the very front or back row of the plane will be up to the individual airlines. They will also need to be securely fastened, so they don’t move about in the crate or fall out of the seat.

This new regulation is certainly a welcome one for dog owners, but it’s important them to check with the airline before boarding to confirm whether or not they allow large dogs in the cabin and where they put them. More information on traveling with pets is currently available on ITA Airways.

Italy is the first to change its air travel policy to be more accommodating to pets and pet owners.

Photo: Taylor D. Slater via DVIDS (Public domain)

Previously and currently with other countries, only small dogs could be treated as carry-ons, as they are small enough to fit under the seat.

Embed from Getty Images

Now, medium and large dogs can board the plane with their owners in the cabin.

Embed from Getty Images

 

Visit Italy:  Website | Instagram | Facebook | Tiktok | Youtube

Sources: This Country Now Allows Large Dogs to Fly in Airline Cabins Next to Their Owners, Airplanes, dogs and cats can now fly in the cabin without size or weight restrictions.

