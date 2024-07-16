Home / Animals / Dogs

Before and After Images of 16 Dogs Being Told They’re a Good Boy/Girl

By Emma Taggart on July 16, 2024
From devoted service dogs to search and rescue pups, countless stories celebrate the heroism of our canine companions. Dogs are so remarkable that studies show they can help us live longer, detect when we're stressed, and even reduce crime rates. However, many dog lovers would agree that all dogs are inherently good, regardless of their accomplishments.

Sometimes, dogs just need a bit of reassurance to feel appreciated. That's why the TikTok-famous siblings—Brookie, Bryndi, Britta, and Brayden Goodlin, collectively known online as The Good Hype—decided to tell 16 of their furry friends how great they are, capturing their adorable reactions. In a viral video, each dog is shown before and after receiving praise, revealing their puppy grins when they realize their humans are proud of them.

The siblings currently have 11 dogs and are fostering another eight. Their social channels document the day-to-day shenanigans of their impressive pack, which includes a great dane named Maleficent, a Bernese Mountain Dog named Buckeye, and a Doberman named Atlas. Their videos highlight each pup’s funny personality and show just how sweet they really are.

In another video posted by the siblings, they reveal what exactly makes their dogs so good. Turko, for example, always gives the other dogs kisses, and Cinnamon, the Husky mix, sings the family “happy songs.” Gentle giant Atlas is patient during bath time, and Buckeye is the best foster dad to the family's kitten. After watching this video, it's impossible to disagree that these dogs truly are very good boys and girls.

Check out some of their adorable videos below and follow The Good Hype on TikTok and Instagram for more.

Sibling TikTokers Brookie, Bryndi, Britta, and Brayden Goodlin, altogether known as The Good Hype, have more than a dozen dogs.

@thegoodhype Meet the Pack Can't wait for our new foster Karma to meet the rest of the pack! Love seeing each and everyone of their unique personalities and how they all interact with each other Owning multiple dogs/breeds is challenging and definitely not for everyone because of the time and energy dedicated to training but also so much fun and we're so thankful for each and everyone of these pups Follow our doggos for more! VC: @The Weens #dogsoftiktok #shelterdog #rescuedog #germanshepherd #husky #greatdane #belgianmalinois #greatpyrenees #bernesemountaindog #thegoodhype ♬ original sound – Goodlin Siblings

The Goodlin siblings regularly share what their lives with a whole pack of dogs looks like.

@thegoodhype Best caption wins What’s your morning routine? ☕️ #rescuedogs #fosterdogs #husky ♬ original sound – Goodlin Siblings

@thegoodhype Come cuddle with us? #dogsoftiktok #rescuedogs #fosterdogs ♬ Johnny B Goode – Chuck Berry

Their entertaining videos also highlight each dog's unique personality.

@thegoodhype Do your dogs have pawblems and quirks? These babies are all the goodest boys and girls but definitely have their own special quirks that keep life interesting we love how they’re all so unique and make life so special ❤️ #RescueDogs #FosterDogs #dogsoftiktok ♬ Pennies from Heaven – Louis Prima

@thegoodhype What’s your dog’s obsessions? #rescuedogs #fosterdogs #dogsoftiktok ♬ Pennies From Heaven – Remastered – Louis Prima

One particular video has gone viral for showing the adorable pooches' faces before and after being told they're a good boy/girl.

@thegoodhype MALEFICENT DIDN’T BELIEVE ME #rescuedog #fosterdog #dogsoftiktok VC: @Peli Roja's Pets ♬ original sound – SpongeBob background music

The Goodlin siblings reveal exactly why the dogs deserve all the praise.

@thegoodhypeWho’s your favorite? ♬ Little Things – Adrian Berenguer

Sometimes, the siblings even get their mom in on the fun.

@thegoodhype Could you have guessed all the dogs right? #dogsoftiktok #rescuedogs #fosterdogs ♬ original sound – Goodlin Siblings

