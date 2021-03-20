Home / Art / Painting

Artist Explores Her Lifelong Connection To Prairies Through Energetic Landscape Paintings

By Margherita Cole on March 20, 2021
Colorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L Mohr

While some artists travel far and wide for inspiration, mixed-media painter Jennifer L. Mohr only needs to look at her surroundings. Raised—and based—in Alberta, Canada, Mohr has centered her creative practice on her connection to the native prairie landscapes where she enjoyed her childhood. The artist's ongoing series Belonging to the Land focuses on her “place-identity connection” through expressive depictions of sprawling plains and blooming wildflowers.

“I was grown from the prairie and everything in my creative practice leads back to those roots,” Mohr tells My Modern Met. “As a child, growing up on a grain farm in the vast grasslands of Saskatchewan, I spent much of my time wandering outside alone, quiet, observant, and introspective. Those formative moments fuelled in me a deep identity-connection with the landscape and everything within it.”

After completing her BFA in Painting at the University of Saskatchewan, the artist took a nearly 15-year hiatus from the art world, returning only in 2016. Now, Mohr is focusing on capturing nature in energetic pieces made in acrylic, pastel, watercolor, and other media.

Belonging to the Land includes an array of “sketchbook musings” where Mohr experiments with different color palettes and mediums as well as large mixed-media paintings on canvas. These landscapes often feature an explosive foreground of multi-colored grass, layers of hills, and a faraway sky made up of smooth, muted tones. “My feelings of belonging and oneness with the prairie environment are reflected back to me in the artistic process,” Mohr continues. “In my artwork, I translate my observations of the landscape into inventive color, reactive mark-making, and expressive energy in an attempt to portray the magic of reciprocity between my identity, the landscape, and my art.”

You can purchase original paintings and prints via Mohr's website. Keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Canadian artist Jennifer L. Mohr explores her connection to nature through exquisite mixed-media landscape paintings.

Colorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L Mohr

She captures the beauty of prairies with expressive brushstrokes and colorful palettes of paint.

Colorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrColorful Landscape Paintings by Jennifer L MohrJennifer L. Mohr: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jennifer L. Mohr.

