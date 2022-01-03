Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Artist Paints 50 Landscape Paintings Capturing the Natural Beauty of Every U.S. State

By Margherita Cole on January 3, 2022
State Paintings by Emily Kenney

25 paintings from the “50 States” series
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Visiting all 50 states of the U.S. is a goal for many people, but making the trip to each one isn't easy. However, even if traveling may be difficult, there are other ways to tour these places. Texas-based artist Emily Kenney celebrates the natural beauty of the United States by painting a landscape or seascape for each state.

The completed series, aptly entitled 50 States, depicts the scenery of California, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and more in Kenney's airy, impressionistic painting style. The artist was inspired to embark on this project after moving from Michigan to Texas in 2020. The limitations of the pandemic forced her to spend more time indoors, so she used her painting skills to travel to some of the most beautiful natural places across the United States. “I decided to create work that would bring the outdoors in, and document the beauty that can be found wherever you may live,” Kenney tells My Modern Met. This initial idea then blossomed into the 50 States series.

Since Kenney wasn't able to travel as much as she wanted to, she had to find other ways to sightsee. “I didn't set any specific requirements for choosing my state landscapes besides wanting to find the most beautiful, natural places (no cityscapes) that I could from each state,” Kenney continues. “I enjoy reading travel blogs, flipping through national park books, and I follow several photographers on social media whom I have asked permission to use their photos as painting references.”

You can purchase prints and original art via Kenney's Etsy shop, find more merch on her Society6 store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Texas-based artist Emily Kenney created a stunning landscape painting for every one of the 50 states in the U.S.

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

All paintings from the “50 States” series

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

New Mexico

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Arkansas

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Utah

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Georgia

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Vermont

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Tennessee

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Virginia

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Minnesota

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Delaware

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Iowa

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Mississippi

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

California

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Wyoming

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Kansas

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Kentucky

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Ohio

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

New Hampshire

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Pennsylvania

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Nevada

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

North Dakota

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Montana

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Hawaii

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Arizona

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Idaho

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

North Carolina

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Michigan

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

New York

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Rhode Island

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Florida

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Illinois

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Texas

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Nebraska

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Alaska

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Maryland

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Massachusetts

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Missouri

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

South Carolina

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Colorado

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Louisiana

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Maine

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Wisconsin

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

New Jersey

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

West Virginia

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Indiana

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Oklahoma

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Montana

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Alaska

State Paintings by Emily Kenney

Oregon

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

Connecticut

State Landscape Painting by Emily Kenney

South Dakota

Emily Kenney: Etsy | Society6 | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Emily Kenney.

Related Articles:

Artist Explores Her Lifelong Connection To Prairies Through Energetic Landscape Paintings

Ethereal Landscape Paintings Evoke the Abstract Beauty of Morning Light in the Mountains

Artist Fills Her Sketchbooks With Vibrant Landscape Paintings Inspired by Studio Ghibli Films

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vibrant Paintings Look Like Kaleidoscopic Flowers Pressed on Canvases
Lifelike Paintings Celebrate the Spectacular Beauty of Big Cats
Artist Creates Lifelike Ocean Paintings Despite Her Fear of Large Bodies of Water
Young Afghan Artist Creates Emotional Painting of Her Country’s Fall to the Taliban
Artist Uses Surfboards as Canvases for Exquisite Ocean Paintings
Abstract Figure Paintings Are a Fascinating Fusion of Several Moments Frozen in Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Prismatic Paintings Combine Realism With Fantasy to Express This Artist’s Inner World
Artist Reimagines Majestic Mountainscapes as Jewel-Toned Polygon Paintings
Artist Paints Discarded Items To Blend in With the Landscape Where They Were Found
Elaborate Paintings Capture the Beautiful Mystery of Diverse Ecosystems
Abstract Painter Captures the Effortless Beauty of the Arizona Desert [Interview]
Dreamlike Paintings Imagine Women Holding Cats Formed by Their Own Long Hair

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.