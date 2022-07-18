Home / Science / Astronomy

James Webb Space Telescope Has Photographed Jupiter, and the Results Are Incredible

By Jessica Stewart on July 18, 2022
Jupiter Photographed by James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam

Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

After being blown away by the images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that NASA released, the world is hungry for more. Luckily, some eagle-eyed astronomy lovers noticed another incredible image from Webb tucked into the commissioning report released last week. This document summarizes the scientific performance of Webb over the past six months and, as part of the performance testing, it turns out that the telescope also photographed Jupiter.

Webb's NIRCam photographed the gas giant and eight other subjects during a test to see how it performed when tracking moving objects. In the side-by-side images, we see Jupiter photographed using two different filters. On the left, NIRCam used a short-wavelength filter and, on the right, a long-wavelength filter.

Not only was JWST able to photograph Jupiter, but it also picked up three of its many moons—Europa, Thebe, and Metis. Europa's shadow is even visible to the left of the Great Red Spot. NIRCam was able to pick up the faintest of details, including Jupiter's rings, which makes this an exciting preview of what's to come.

Jupiter was the slowest of the nine test targets that JWST photographed, but all of the images were successful. The results make the team hopeful that tracking even faster objects might be a possibility in the future, which would “potentially open up science for near-Earth asteroids (NEAs), comets closer to perihelion, and interstellar objects.”

The commissioning report details all the testing that Webb underwent since it was sent into orbit. And the report makes clear that it's beginning its mission after having exceeded all pre-launch estimates. “With revolutionary capabilities, JWST has begun the first of many years of scientific discovery,” the report proclaims.

Eagle-eyed astronomy lovers noticed that the James Webb Space Telescope photographed Jupiter.

James Webb Space Telescope: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Science Alert]

Related Articles:

Explore Jupiter With Newly Released Images of the Gas Giant Planet

NASA Shows Superior Quality of Webb Telescope with Comparison Image

Comparing the Webb and Hubble Telescopes Side-by-Side Will Leave You Astounded

NASA Launches the James Webb Space Telescope, the Successor to the Famous Hubble

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Software Developer Creates Interactive Tool That Compares Space Images From Webb and Hubble Telescopes
Astrophotographer Uses $500 Telescope to Photograph the Pillars of Creation
NASA Reveals Its 2022 Photographers of the Year
Photographers Capture a Crack in the Earth’s Magnetic Field That Lasted 14 Hours
Comparing the Webb and Hubble Telescopes Side-by-Side Will Leave You Astounded
First Full-Color Photos from the James Webb Telescope Give Unparalleled Look at the Universe

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

NASA Sun Mission Photographs Fiery Solar Eclipse From Space
18 Otherworldly Finalists From the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
This Teenager is Taking Marvelous Moon Photos Using His Phone
Amazing Astrophotography Showcases the Fiery Beauty of Monument Valley in Arizona
Hubble Discovers a Black Hole Wandering Through the Milky Way
Astrophotographer Captures Spectacular Sight of the Andromeda Galaxy From His Backyard

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]