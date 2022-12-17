Home / Science / Astronomy

James Webb Space Telescope Releases Stunning New Shot of the Pillars of Creation

By Madeleine Muzdakis on December 17, 2022
Pillars of Creation (NIRCam and MIRI Composite Image)

An image of the Pillars of Creation created by combining the James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam and MIRI image. (Photo: SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
IMAGE PROCESSING: Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI))

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) has revolutionized the science of astronomy in the year since its launch on Christmas Day 2021. From stunning hi-res images of Jupiter to detailed, sparkling shots of the Tarantula Nebula and the Cartwheel Galaxy, every image returned to Earth has pushed boundaries of beauty and knowledge. Webb's latest image of the Pillars of Creation—gas and dust pillars within the Eagle Nebula—combines Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) footage to spectacular effect.

The Pillars of Creation were first photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 in 1995. Webb released an updated image in October of 2022, but the latest shot combines near and mid-infrared light. The columns are made of cool gas and dust centered in a field of star creation.” When knots of gas and dust with sufficient mass form in the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravitational attraction, slowly heat up, and eventually form new stars,” says the Webb team. “Newly formed stars are especially apparent at the edges of the top two pillars – they are practically bursting onto the scene.”

The red spots visible on the tip of the second pillar indicate young, actively forming stars which send out supersonic jets that interact with the gas and dust. While the mid-infrared image captures the layers of dust that make up this formation, the near-infrared highlights these stars. Combined, the image is the best view yet of this celestial marvel.

Like the October Webb image, this new image will, according to the European Space Agency, “help researchers revamp their models of star formation by identifying far more precise star populations, along with the quantities of gas and dust in the region. Over time, they will begin to build a clearer understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years.”

The James Webb Space Telescope has released another image of the magnificent Pillars of Creation, combining Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) footage.

Pillars of Creation James Webb Shot

The Pillars of Creation as photographed in October 2022 by the JWST. (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI))

The gorgeous image shows celestial dust and sparkling stars.

Pillars of Creation HUbble

The Pillars as captured in 1995 by Hubble. (Photo: NASA, ESA, STScI, J. Hester and P. Scowen (Arizona State University))

h/t: [Peta Pixel]

Related Articles:

Stunning Spiral Galaxies Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Spectacular Auroras on Jupiter

James Webb Telescope Gives Us Our Clearest View of Neptune in Over 30 Years

James Webb Telescope Discovers Oldest Galaxy Ever Observed

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA’s Artemis I Mission Ends Successfully With Splashdown of Orion Capsule
14 Famous Astronomers That Any Lover of the Cosmos Needs To Know
Remastered Images Celebrate Nasa’s Iconic Apollo Missions From 50 Years Ago
NASA’s Artemis I Rocket Successfully Launches Into Outer Space
Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Close-up Pictures of the Sun’s Surface
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Unbelievably Detailed 122-Megapixel Image of the Pillars of Creation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

NASA’s DART Mission Successfully Moved a Stadium-Sized Asteroid’s Orbit
Nicole Aunapu Mann Makes History as the First Native American Woman in Space
William Shatner Surprisingly Says His Time in Space Filled Him With “Overwhelming Sadness”
NASA’s JunoCam Shares Stunning Rendering of Jupiter’s “Frosting-Like” Clouds
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Mosaic Image of the Tarantula Nebula
James Webb Telescope Gives Us Our Clearest View of Neptune in Over 30 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.