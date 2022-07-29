Home / Science / Astronomy

Stunning Spiral Galaxies Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

By Jessica Stewart on July 29, 2022
James Webb Space Telescope Photo of a Spiral Galaxy

Glowing dust in the center of NGC628 spiral galaxy (Photo: NASA / ESA / CSA / Judy Schmidt, CC BY 2.0)

The team from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has only released a handful of official photos, but that hasn't stopped people from processing the raw data published by NASA. Judy Schmidt has been working diligently to bring us some more jaw-dropping images by JWST. Schmidt has been processing raw space data for years, and her skills are evident in these gorgeous photos of spiral galaxies.

Thanks to her handiwork, we can appreciate JWST's views of three spiral galaxies—NGC628, IC5332, and NGC7496. The images of NGC628 and IC5332 were created by processing data captured by the telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). NGC7496, instead, shows a combination of MIRI and Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) data.

The spectacular results show the wisps of gas and dust in the galaxies in a manner that wasn't previously possible. In fact, the impressive nature of JWST's abilities is really brought into focus when matched up against images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. When compared, it's easy to see just how much more we can see when viewing infrared images.

Schmidt also takes things a step further by compositing a photo of the NGC7496 galaxy, also called the Barred Galaxy, using data from JWST and Hubble. The results are an interesting mix of visible and infrared light, with new details appearing thanks to JWST. The power of JWST is also apparent when looking at NGC628, which is also known as the Phantom Galaxy. When looking at Schmidt's processed image of the Phantom Galaxy, it's impossible not to be hypnotized by the vortex of dust at the center. Hubble, which photographed the galaxy in 2007, also has a beautiful photo, but in the image, the spidery wisps of dust are obscured.

All of the galaxies are relatively close to the Milky Way and are readily observable. These galaxies are also part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) program. This survey is charting the connections between young stars and cold molecular gas by imaging 38 galaxies.

Schmidt's work is a wonderful look at JWST's abilities and is just a taste of what's certain to be more incredible images as the telescope ramps up its work. The images are also a confirmation that NASA's decision to make raw datasets public is a wise way to engage the public and allow talented people like Schmidt to use their creativity to bring us new views of the universe.

If you want to see high-resolution versions of these images, check Schmidt's Flickr.

The James Webb Space Telescope has been imaging several spiral galaxies.

Spiral Galaxy by the James Webb Space Telescope

NGC7496 spiral galaxy (Photo: NASA / ESA / CSA / Judy Schmidt, CC BY 2.0)

The images are incredible when compared to images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble Photo of Spiral Galaxy

Hubble image of NGC 7496 spiral galaxy (Photo: PHANGS-HST / Judy Schmidt, CC BY 2.0)

Combo Photo of Spiral Galaxy by Hubble and JWST

James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope composite image of NGC7496 spiral galaxy (Photo: NASA / ESA / CSA / Judy Schmidt, CC BY 2.0)

Thanks to Judy Schmidt, who processed the raw data from JWST, we're able to have some new views of the universe.

James Webb Space Telescope Photo of a Spiral Galaxy

Dust lanes of IC5332 spiral galaxy (Photo: NASA / ESA / CSA / Judy Schmidt, CC BY 2.0)

Hubble Photo of Spiral Galaxy

Hubble image of IC5332 spiral galaxy (Photo: PHANGS-HST / Judy Schmidt, CC BY 2.0)

Related Articles:

Symbolic Space Patch Celebrates the Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope Has Photographed Jupiter, and the Results Are Incredible

New Poll Finds Most Americans Support NASA’s $10B Investment in James Webb Space Telescope

Software Developer Creates Interactive Tool That Compares Space Images From Webb and Hubble Telescopes

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Symbolic Space Patch Celebrates the Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope
New Poll Finds Most Americans Support NASA’s $10B Investment in James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope Just Proved it Can Find Signs of Life on Other Planets
20 Stellar Books About Outer Space
Scientists Detect Shocking Radio Signals From Billions of Light-Years Away
Software Developer Creates Interactive Tool That Compares Space Images From Webb and Hubble Telescopes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

James Webb Space Telescope Has Photographed Jupiter, and the Results Are Incredible
Astrophotographer Uses $500 Telescope to Photograph the Pillars of Creation
NASA Reveals Its 2022 Photographers of the Year
Photographers Capture a Crack in the Earth’s Magnetic Field That Lasted 14 Hours
Comparing the Webb and Hubble Telescopes Side-by-Side Will Leave You Astounded
First Full-Color Photos from the James Webb Telescope Give Unparalleled Look at the Universe

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]