Home / Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Fans Stunned by Her Revealing ‘Freakier Friday’ Outfit

By Regina Sienra on August 26, 2025

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis recently reprised her role as Tess Coleman in Freakier Friday, the sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday. The movie was well-received, having earned over $113 million worldwide and receiving praise from critics and fans alike. Now that the initial excitement from seeing Curtis reunite with Lindsay Lohan as her on-screen daughter has calmed down, a different element of the movie is making waves—a revealing outfit Curtis wears in the film, proving that beauty, style, and allure have no age.

In Freakier Friday, the 66-year-old actor sports a look that differs from her regular appearance. Rather than her signature pixie cut, Curtis wears a longer bob while keeping her gray hair. The film franchise centers on family members who switch bodies due to some supernatural phenomenon. The first film had a mother-daughter switch, and this sequel gets messier with more individuals involved. Curtis’ character switches places with her soon-to-be-step-granddaughter, a fashionable teen named Lily, and while in her body, the young woman gives Curtis bangs and switches her senior clothes for a daring ensemble with a very low neckline—a nod to the more playful persona she portrays.

The actor then reprised her risqué outfit at a marketing event at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, where she shot a video inviting fans to see the movie, inadvertently fueling flirtatious interest in Curtis herself. Fans even left thirsty comments about her looks, such as: “Why am I just now noticing Jamie kinda hot” and “Y’all have been sleeping on Ms. Jamie Lee Curtis??? She’s always been a stunner.”

The commotion has reached Curtis herself, who addressed it on Instagram. “I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at El Capitan theatre to support Freakier Friday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with Lindsay Lohan that sparked the movie getting made!” she wrote on Instagram, throwing in another outtake of this event. “HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!”

This is far from the first time Curtis has turned heads. Following the release of True Lies in 1994, she became the talk of Hollywood thanks to a now classic scene where she performs a sultry striptease. Fast forward three decades, and the Oscar-winning actor proves that she’s still got it, all powered by her confident demeanor. If anything, the recent excitement about her looks sends an inspiring message about body positivity. Who says you can’t be hot or dress a certain way past a certain age?

Jamie Lee Curtis recently reprised her role as Tess Coleman on Freakier Friday, which has gotten praise from critics and fans alike.

An outfit the 66-year-old actor wears in the movie is now making waves among fans, proving that beauty, style, and allure have no age.

Once she switches places with her soon-to-be-step-granddaughter, she switches her senior clothes for a daring ensemble with a very low neckline.

The actor then reprised her risqué outfit at a marketing event at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, where she shot a video inviting fans to see the movie.

The commotion has reached Curtis herself, who addressed it on Instagram, saying, “HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!”

Who says you can’t be hot or dress a certain way past a certain age?

Jamie Lee Curtis: Instagram

Sources: Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to ‘Freakier Friday’ Fans “Distracted” by Her Outfit | E! News; Box Office Mojo for Freakier Friday

Related Articles:

Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Release of ‘True Lies’

Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates Lindsay Lohan On the Birth of Her Son: “I’ve Become a Movie Grandmother”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Share a Tearful Moment Backstage at the Oscars After Their Wins

Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Her First Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pamela Anderson Sells Pickles Using Family Recipe To Support the California Wildlife Center
Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice
Chris Evans Misses Cannes Film Premiere To Celebrate Mom’s 70th Birthday Instead
Millie Bobby Brown Lives on a Farm in Rural Georgia That Doubles as a Shelter for Rescue Dogs
Pedro Pascal’s Trans Sister Lux Praises His Kindness and Support
Conan O’Brien’s Mark Twain Prize Acceptance Speech Is a Masterful Tribute

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists Who Criticize Her Appearance and Other Celebrities Rally Behind Her
Charli xcx and Noah Kahan Join Chappell Roan and Pledge $25,000 Each To Help Struggling Artists
Musician Dave Grohl Spends His Birthday Making Meals for Those Affected by the LA Fires
CES 2025: Futuristic Machine From Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Is Brought to Life
Singer Post Malone Leaves $20K Tip for Single Mother Working as Bartender on Christmas Eve
Art History and Famous Photography References in ‘The Simpsons’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.