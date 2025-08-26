Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Fans Stunned by Her Revealing ‘Freakier Friday’ Outfit

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis recently reprised her role as Tess Coleman in Freakier Friday, the sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday. The movie was well-received, having earned over $113 million worldwide and receiving praise from critics and fans alike. Now that the initial excitement from seeing Curtis reunite with Lindsay Lohan as her on-screen daughter has calmed down, a different element of the movie is making waves—a revealing outfit Curtis wears in the film, proving that beauty, style, and allure have no age.

In Freakier Friday, the 66-year-old actor sports a look that differs from her regular appearance. Rather than her signature pixie cut, Curtis wears a longer bob while keeping her gray hair. The film franchise centers on family members who switch bodies due to some supernatural phenomenon. The first film had a mother-daughter switch, and this sequel gets messier with more individuals involved. Curtis’ character switches places with her soon-to-be-step-granddaughter, a fashionable teen named Lily, and while in her body, the young woman gives Curtis bangs and switches her senior clothes for a daring ensemble with a very low neckline—a nod to the more playful persona she portrays.

The actor then reprised her risqué outfit at a marketing event at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, where she shot a video inviting fans to see the movie, inadvertently fueling flirtatious interest in Curtis herself. Fans even left thirsty comments about her looks, such as: “Why am I just now noticing Jamie kinda hot” and “Y’all have been sleeping on Ms. Jamie Lee Curtis??? She’s always been a stunner.”

The commotion has reached Curtis herself, who addressed it on Instagram. “I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at El Capitan theatre to support Freakier Friday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with Lindsay Lohan that sparked the movie getting made!” she wrote on Instagram, throwing in another outtake of this event. “HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!”

This is far from the first time Curtis has turned heads. Following the release of True Lies in 1994, she became the talk of Hollywood thanks to a now classic scene where she performs a sultry striptease. Fast forward three decades, and the Oscar-winning actor proves that she’s still got it, all powered by her confident demeanor. If anything, the recent excitement about her looks sends an inspiring message about body positivity. Who says you can’t be hot or dress a certain way past a certain age?

