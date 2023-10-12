Home / Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Release of ‘True Lies’

By Regina Sienra on October 12, 2023

Back in 1994, Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger stunned Hollywood with True Lies, an action comedy directed by James Cameron. Now, almost 30 years later, the two stars have reunited at a charity event. To celebrate, Curtis shared a couple of images of their encounter on Instagram.

The actors hung out together at a fundraiser for the nonprofit After-School All-Stars, which helps low-income children. Curtis, known for being all-in, dressed up to match the event's Alps theme. In the pictures, she appears donning a German dirndl dress and a flower crown. “‘Ya, my name is Ingeborg, I'm from Stuttgart,'” she jokingly wrote.

Curtis also added a shoutout to her co-star, who joined the fun with a pair of high socks and a black t-shirt. “I LOVE the way my friends suit up and show up for the causes that move their souls and hearts. @schwarzenegger LOVES @afterschoolallstars and I LOVE ARNOLD! THE GOAT! ” she said. The pair also posed alongside chef Hans Rockenwagner.

The last time Curtis and Schwarzenegger met publicly was at her hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in October 2022. Back then, the former California governor paid tribute to Curtis by calling her “the most extraordinary actress” and reminisced about their time together on True Lies. “When you go online and you check out Jamie Lee Curtis, you can see all the wonderful things they're saying about her,” Schwarzenegger said. “But there's always one thing that really pisses me off, and that is when they say that she is a supporting actress in the movie True Lies. Because she wasn't supporting—she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me.”

The movie earned Curtis a Best Actress Golden Globe Award, on top of winning an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Looking back at that time in her life, she shared that she would like to share the screen with Schwarzenegger one more time. The actress said, “It made me want to do another one with him. I walked up to him and I was like, ‘Dude, why aren't we doing another movie?' I'm gonna call [James Cameron] today.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: Instagram
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Instagram
h/t: [People]

