Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates Lindsay Lohan On the Birth of Her Son: “I’ve Become a Movie Grandmother”

Twenty years after the film Freaky Friday hit theaters, its costars still share a special bond. When Lindsay Lohan gave birth to her first child with her husband Bader Shammas, actor Jamie Lee Curtis offered a playful congratulations which highlights how the two are still family even when they're not on screen together.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” Curtis writes. Her post was accompanied by a sweet picture of Lohan and herself, which included a small flashback image of their characters from the 2003 comedy film. Prior to the due date, Curtis was already incredibly excited about the event, saying, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Lohan and Shammas gave their son the name Luai, which means “shield” or “protector” in Arabic. The happy family lives in Dubai, where Lohan found a “certain sense of calm,” due to a lack of paparazzi. “I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself,” she says. “I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

We wish Lohan and her family all the best!

h/t: [Page Six]

