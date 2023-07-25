Home / Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates Lindsay Lohan On the Birth of Her Son: “I’ve Become a Movie Grandmother”

By Margherita Cole on July 25, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Twenty years after the film Freaky Friday hit theaters, its costars still share a special bond. When Lindsay Lohan gave birth to her first child with her husband Bader Shammas, actor Jamie Lee Curtis offered a playful congratulations which highlights how the two are still family even when they're not on screen together.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” Curtis writes. Her post was accompanied by a sweet picture of Lohan and herself, which included a small flashback image of their characters from the 2003 comedy film. Prior to the due date, Curtis was already incredibly excited about the event, saying, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Lohan and Shammas gave their son the name Luai, which means “shield” or “protector” in Arabic. The happy family lives in Dubai, where Lohan found a “certain sense of calm,” due to a lack of paparazzi. “I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself,” she says. “I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

We wish Lohan and her family all the best!

Lindsay Lohan is now a first-time mother after recently giving birth to her son Luai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nestig (@nestigbaby)

Jamie Lee Curtis congratulated her Freaky Friday costar with a sweet and funny message: “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Jamie Lee Curtis: Instagram
Lindsay Lohan: Instagram
h/t: [Page Six]

Related Articles:

Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Her First Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Share a Tearful Moment Backstage at the Oscars After Their Wins

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for Matinee Concerts for Those Who Go To Bed Early

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stanley Tucci Prepares Delicious Italian Dinner for ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Robert Downey Jr.
Jamie Foxx Shares Video Update Following Health Scare Earlier This Year
Celebrities Are on the Picket Lines in LA and NY for the SAG-AFTRA Strike
Al Roker Is a First-Time Grandpa and Shares First Photos of His Granddaughter
Actor John Krasinski Photobombs Perfect Picture of ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast
Kristen Bell Shares Her Epic Dinner Party in One Star-Studded Photo

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Fourth Child, Wren Alexander Stephens
AI Portraits Imagine Different Actors as the Potential Next James Bond
Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting After 41 Seasons
George R. R. Martin Joins the Picket Line of the WGA Strike in His Home of Santa Fe, New Mexico
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup Meet Up After Learning They Are Related by Blood
Blake Lively’s Touching Speech to Husband Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.