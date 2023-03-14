Home / Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Share a Tearful Moment Backstage at the Oscars After Their Wins

By Regina Sienra on March 14, 2023

First time Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis sharing a moment together after winning.
by u/waitingforthesun92 in pics

Actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won their first-ever Oscars last Sunday. Having worked together on the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, they've been rooting for each other throughout the 2023 awards season. After picking up a handful of awards—including the Golden Globe for Quan and the SAG Award for Curtis—they won their respective categories at the Academy Awards. The placement of both supporting actor categories at the beginning of the broadcast led to a touching encounter between the two actors and friends.

After their names were read aloud by presenter Ariana DeBose, both Curtis and Quan gave tearful speeches that referenced their storied careers. Quan, who went first, had the chance to hug Curtis on the way to the stage. In his acceptance speech, he spoke about almost giving up on his dream. The very next win went to Curtis, who gave her late parents a shout out in her speech. Once the segment was over, the two castmates ended up backstage at the same time, where they shared a moving moment as they openly cried and celebrated their wins.

Having them win together was particularly poignant since this was both Quan's and Curtis' first Oscar nomination, despite having been in the film industry for several decades. Quan made his debut in 1984 in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom next to Harrison Ford, while Curtis' first movie was Halloween (1978), which would spawn a franchise and lead her to reprising her role as Laurie Strode for at least six more times.

Over the course of the night, EEAAO went on to win a total of seven Oscars, proving this was a beloved project all around. And the love for the film permeated through every person involved in the production. Curtis has repeatedly referenced the cast and crew of EEAAO as “family,” and Quan credited the Halloween star for getting him to star in the movie. On top of that, they've praised the work of their friend and co-star Michelle Yeoh for elevating the movie, which earned her the Best Actress award.

It’s no secret that Curtis and Quan were thrilled to be sharing one of the most important moments of their lives with each other, and that they both were key in each other's road to becoming Academy Award winners. But it’s still so heartwarming to see candid moments of them backstage, joyously embracing one another.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan shared a tearful moment backstage at the Oscars after their wins as Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

They both won for their work on Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Academy Awards total.

Quan was up first, hugging Curtis on the way to the stage…

…and after Curtis was announced as the winner of her category, they ended up backstage at the same time, celebrating their wins together.

Jamie Lee Curtis: Instagram
Ke Huy Quan: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
