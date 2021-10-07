Home / Art / Sculpture

Intricate Fiber Art Sculptures Explore the Inherent Optimism in the Cycle of Life

By Sara Barnes on October 7, 2021
Fiber Art Sculpture

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Artist Janis Ledwell-Hunt of Unfettered Co. crafts fiber sculptures that show the interconnectedness of our world. Calling herself a “creator of knotted things,” she uses macramé, crochet, and other textile art techniques to form pieces that unite seemingly disparate subjects. A set of human lungs comprise various mushrooms and a bird's chest cavity opens to reveal coral and more mushrooms. The pieces are beautiful in their intricacy and thought-provoking in the combinations and meanings they convey.

Ledwell-Hunt looks to the circle of life as a catalyst for her work. “I’m inspired (perhaps, more so startled) by the ways in which bodies, organs, and carcasses can be reimagined as surfaces replete with non-human life,” she tells My Modern Met. “I’m comforted by the suggestion that illness and death—when rethought as decomposition—are ways of nourishing different forms of life/living.”

Virginia Woolf’s essay titled “On Being Ill” has a passage that Ledwell-Hunt loves so much, she says, “It has probably inserted itself into my DNA at this point.” It helps to capture the essence of her artistic practice. Woolf writes, “[W]e cease to be soldiers in the army of the upright; we become deserters. They march to battle. We float with the sticks on the stream; helter-skelter with the dead leaves on the lawn, irresponsible and disinterested and able, perhaps for the first time for years, to look round, to look up—to look, for example, at the sky.” It leads Ledwell-Hunt to pose the question, “When bodies hollow out, what can flourish in those fissures? That’s the sense of post-human possibility that I’m trying to fashion in fiber.”

Although the heavy topics inform her work, Ledwell-Hunt wants viewers to infer something different. “I hope viewers will take away a sense of optimism from these pieces. But, truthfully, if they pause to ponder them at all—that’s the greatest privilege I can imagine.”

Fiber artist Janis Ledwell-Hunt explores the cycle of life and our interconnected world in her textile sculptures.

Fiber Art SculptureFiber Art SculptureFiber Art SculptureFiber Art SculptureJanis Ledwell-Hunt: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Janis Ledwell-Hunt.

Related Articles:

20+ Macramé Kits and Tutorials That Will Help You Create Your Own Knotted Art

5 Contemporary Textile Artists to Celebrate During Women’s History Month

Artist Gabriel Dawe on His Thread Installations and Finding Missing Puzzle Pieces [Podcast]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Kooky Clay Creatures Playfully Pay Homage to Animals Big and Small
Cloud Gate: The 110-Ton “Bean” Sculpture in the Heart of Chicago
Giant Origami Animal Sculptures Transform NYC’s Garment District Into a Colorful Zoo
Emancipation and Freedom Monument Unveiled as Official Replacement of Robert E. Lee Statue
Memorial Uses an Empty Silhouette To Honor Soldiers Who Fought in WWI and WWII
Urs Fischer’s Sculptures Are Candles That Slowly Melt Away Over Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Massive ‘Viewfinder’ Reflects Mesmerizing Ocean View That Is Otherwise Impossible to See
Christopher Columbus Statue in Mexico City Will Be Replaced by a Monument To Indigenous Women
Artist Crafts Monstrous “Alien King” Sculpture From 200 Recycled Tires
Learn About Japanese Daruma Dolls, Good Luck Charms With a Rich Tradition
Life-Size Sculpture Captures a Soaked Bathsheba in Stunning Detail
Reclaimed Wood Art Celebrates the Beauty of Nature With Woodworking and Wood Burning

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.