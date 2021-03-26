Home / DIY

Modern Macramé: How an Ancient Fiber Art Has Resurfaced as a Beautiful Craft

By Jessica Stewart on March 25, 2021

 

Macrame Fiber Art

Photo: ivan_kislitsin via Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Knotting—or macramé—is one of many crafts being revived by those who love working with their hands. Just like surface embroidery, quilting, and needlework are seeing a bump in popularity, macramé is being transformed from a 1970s relic into a hot, trendy art form.

A versatile form of fiber art, macramé can be used to make everything from wall hangings and plant hangers to jewelry, purses, and even clothing items. Using simple materials like cotton twine, jute, hemp, or yarn, macramé can be as simple or complex as the crafter would like. Embellishments like glass or wooden beads, as well as dyed threads, can also open up a range of creative possibilities.

Learn a little more about the fascinating history of macramé before diving into basic techniques and advice on how to start making your own or purchasing some contemporary macramé.

Macrame Supplies

Photo: TippyTortue via Shutterstock

The History of Macramé

Macramé’s roots are actually quite interesting, with a history dating back thousands of years. Some believe that the term comes from the 13th-century Arabic word migramah, which means “fringe.” Others believe its origins lie in the Turkish word makrama, which refers to “napkin” or “towel,” and was a way to secure pieces of weaving by using excess threads along the top or bottom of woven fabrics.

Either way, decorative macramé first appears in carvings by the Babylonians and Assyrians that depict fringed braiding used to adorn costumes. In the 13th century, Arab weavers used decorative knots to finish the excess thread on shawls, veils, and towels. It then spread to Europe via North Africa, when the Moors brought macramé to Spain.

While most think of macramé as a craze of the 1970s, the craft reached peak popularity in Victorian England. First introduced to England in the late 17th century, Queen Mary herself taught classes to her ladies-in-waiting. Most Victorian homes had some type of macramé decoration, as it was used not only to decorate clothing, but also as curtains, tablecloths, and bedspreads.

Vintage Macrame Manual

“The Imperial Macramé Lace Book” via HathiTrust

Given their skill at making knots, it should come as no surprise that sailors are largely responsible for spreading macramé around the world. It was a great way to pass the time and could then be bartered or sold when they docked, thus bringing it to areas like China and the New World. Hammocks, belts, and bell fringes were some of the popular items made by British and American sailors in the 19th century.

After fading in popularity, macramé saw a resurgence in the 1970s. It came to symbolize the Bohemian style and was used to make wall hangings, plant hangers, accessories, and clothing. The craft eventually waned in popularity, but trends tend to be quite cyclical. Now, macramé is back, making waves again as creative crafters come up with contemporary patterns that have revitalized the historic knotting techniques.

What is Macrame

Photo: ivan_kislitsin via Shutterstock

 

Macramé Supplies and Resources

There are a wide variety of natural and synthetic fibers you can use to create macramé. Standard projects will typically require cords that are 3 mm to 6 mm thick. Jewelry and small decorative items are created through micro-macramé, which simply means that the cord used is 0.5 mm to 2 mm thick.

Free Macramé Patterns This comprehensive website should be your first stop for all things macramé. Not only are there free patterns, but there are many articles for beginners, a dictionary of common terms, and even a section on macramé for kids. Through their Etsy shop you can find all types of colored cords, vintage pattern books, beads, and much more.

Modern Macramé You’ll find a beautiful array of colored cotton rope, as well as DIY kits, and tutorials. You’ll also want to check out founder Emily Katz’s book Modern Macramé: 33 Stylish Projects for Your Handmade Home for inspiration.

Pepperell Braiding Company Started in 1917 as a factory to produce shoelaces, today Pepperell is a well-known manufacturer of macramé cords and supplies. You’ll find everything from wood beads and dowels to a variety of cords and DIY kits.

How to Begin Macrame

Photo: pompawit via Shuttestock

 

Basic Macramé Knots

There are numerous knots used in macramé, but with even just a few basics you’ll be able to get started on your first project. Learn these six basic macramé knots from tutorials by Emily Katz from Modern Macramé and you’ll be well on your way.

 

Lark’s Head

 

Reverse Lark’s Head

 

Spiral

 

Square Knot

 

Horizontal Double Half Hitch

 

Vertical Double Half Hitch

 

Looking for a macramé class to take you step by step? Check out these online courses.

Contemporary Macrame

Photo: ivan_kislitsin via Shutterstock

 

DIY Macramé Kits

DIY macramé kits are an easy way to get into knotting without having to go out and purchase a bunch of materials. (And they also make great gifts for the crafty person in your life!) All the kits here come with everything you will need to get started, including detailed instructions.

 

DIY Macramé Wall Hanging

 

DIY Macramé Plant Holder

Macrame Plant Hanging

Me2YouAtelier | $14.71

 

Macramé Market Bag Kit

 

Macramé Wall Hanging Kit

 

Small Macramé Rainbow Kit 

Macrame Rainbow Kit

thishappypost | $17.36+

 

DIY Macramé Ornament

 

Ready-Made Contemporary Macramé

If you’re looking to spice up your home decor or wear a unique accessory, there are many fiber artists putting out macramé with contemporary flair.

 

Modern Macrame Wall Hanging

Mango and More | $274.21

Macrame Planter Holder

freefille | $50.24

Macrame Wall Hanging

TeddyandWool | $2,800

Macrame Earrings

PeraStore | $9.90+

Macrame Owl Plant Holder

AkHippyChic | $25.50

Macrame Wall Hanging

GradyMacrame | $40.80

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

Artist Crafts Large Beautifully Textured Weavings You Can Hang on Your Wall

Learn How the Cozy Craft of Quilting Endured the Civil War and Thrives Today

7 Cool Crafts That Are Making a Comeback (And How You Can Start Crafting Today)

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Quick and Easy Spring Crafts for the Whole Family To Get Creative
Crafter Slices Blocks of Polymer Clay to Reveal Vibrant Patterns Hiding Within
Craft Your Own Wearable Art With These Essential Jewelry Making Supplies
15 Tissue Paper Flower Tutorials on How to Craft Your Own Beautiful Blooms
Learn to Love the Loom When You Try the Ancient Art of Weaving
Massive Woven Wall Hangings Modernize the Ancient Art of Weaving

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Perfect Your Own Pixel Art When You Try Easy-to-Use Perler Beads
Start Stitching Bead Embroidery With This Essential Supply List and Helpful Tutorials
Learn How to Press Flowers and Make Your Beautiful Blooms Last Forever
15 DIY Leather Craft Projects You Can Complete in a Day and the Tools You’ll Need To Get Started
You Can Craft Beautiful Stained Glass at Home With These Colorful Kits
25 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.