20+ Macramé Kits and Tutorials That Will Help You Create Your Own Knotted Art

Macramé is a 1970s-era craft that, in the past few years, has had a contemporary revival. The knot-based textile art had previously been associated with your groovy grandmother’s house; but today, crafters have transformed macramé into a must-have for cool and cozy home decor.
If you’ve seen macramé plant holders or wall hangings and always wanted to try making them for yourself, you’re in luck. The activity is easy to get started as it requires very few materials—the most important is finding your favorite rope or string. Depending on your project, you might also need a dowel rod or rings to hang your work once you’re done.
Like most crafts, you can learn a great deal of macramé on your own. YouTube is a fantastic (and free!) resource for learning the basic knots and techniques, as well as tutorials for plant hangers, coasters, and more. Scroll down for an essential supply list, YouTube videos to learn knots, and kits you can buy to start your macramé journey.
Essential Macramé Supplies
You can produce your own macramé with shoelaces—so many types of string will do. But as you start the craft, it’s wise to invest in some of these basic materials to help you begin knotting.
100% Cotton 5mm Twisted Rope
As a beginner, you'll want to look for a 100% cotton 5mm twisted rope. It’s not too thick or too thin and is easy to tie knots with as you work on your macramé dexterity.
1/4-Inch Braided Cotton Rope
If you’re looking for a larger rope (aka sash cord), try this high-quality braided cotton rope sold by Knot & Rope.
5mm Cotton String
Many macramé projects have fringed edges. To achieve that effect, use string. Making fringe requires you to unwind string or rope. If you were to unwind rope, you'd find that it's wound so tight that the fibers are wavy. String, on the other hand, will produce straight strands.
Dowel Rods
Dowel rods will be the anchor for your wall hangings.
Metal Hoops
For circular wall hangings or macramé mobiles, you’ll want to work with metal hoops. They come in various sizes—often in packs of two or three (or more).
Safety Pins
When crafting flat objects—such as coasters—safety pins will help you hold things together.
Learn Macramé Knots and Patterns on YouTube
YouTube has a wealth of macramé knowledge. Here are popular videos to teach you beginner knots and introduce you to popular projects.
How To: Macrame Basics
10 Easy Macrame Knots and Patterns
Easy Macrame Mini Wall Hanging
30-Minute Wall Hanging
Plant Hanger
Easy Macrame Keychain
DIY Macramé Coaster
DIY Large Feather / Leaf
Intermediate-Level Macrame Tutorial
Macramé Kits and PDF Patterns
Many kits will include everything you need to make a specific project, while patterns are a great way to make something new once you have your essential supplies. Scroll down for both.
7 of Hearts Pattern
Spain Macrame Kit
Macrame Wall Hanging PDF Pattern
Macrame PDF Pattern
Macrame Tutorial for Beginners
Beginner Craft Kit
Double X DIY Macrame Plant Hanger
Macrame Pod Tutorial
Plant Hanger Kit and Video Tutorial
DIY Macrame Coasters
3 Feather DIY Kit
Two-Colored Macrame Wall Decorate Kit
Macrame Necklace Kit
Related Articles:
15 Tissue Paper Flower Tutorials on How to Craft Your Own Beautiful Blooms
37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination
10+ Best Craft Blogs for Tutorials, Tips, and Daily Inspiration