Abstract Painter Creates Colorful Works Inspired by the Beauty of Stained Glass

Creativity often builds from one medium to another, and British artist Jason Anderson knows this firsthand. His artistic journey began in stained glass, when he worked on several restoration projects for cathedrals in England. Although he left the medium behind, it still shapes his style today. Now a painter, he creates vibrant, abstract works filled with luminous colors and geometric forms that echo the glasswork tradition he came from.

Based in the coastal town of Dorset, England, Anderson draws much of his inspiration from the picturesque landscapes around him. Sunsets, trees, harbors, and shorelines all find their way into his work, but rather than depicting them literally, he distills their energy into bold colors and abstract shapes.

Drawing inspiration from the jigsaw-like patterns of stained glass, Anderson’s paintings are built from thick, palette-knife strokes of impasto. Abstract shapes layer in a kaleidoscope of color and tone, hinting at an image without ever fully defining it. Each fractured composition appears like a view of the world filtered through a mosaic of colored glass.

For Anderson, laying oil paint onto the canvas is an instinctive process. “I relish the often frantic nature of mixing and arranging the paint in thick impressionistic daubs, and submitting to a process that creates its own detail and form,” he reveals. “This forces me to be bold and decisive; it also produces a kaleidoscope of shape and tone which portrays the ever-present movement and energy found in nature.” The artist adds, “This approach creates a painting which, like the landscape, is constantly changing. So, as you move around the room and the ridges of paint catch the light, there is always something new to see.”

The artist also creates iconic skylines in his signature style.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jason Anderson.