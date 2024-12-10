Moody Geometric Landscape Paintings Appear To Glow in the Moonlight

Artist Luiza Niechoda is known for her unique, pixelated landscape paintings, which combine sharp geometry with the softness of nature. In her newest series, Nocturnes, she takes her work to another level by creating evocative night scenes illuminated by moonlight. These rich oil paintings almost appear to glow, as Niechoda takes us from the forest to the sea.

Inspired by the “comforting solitude at night,” Niechoda incorporates great depth into these pieces. Though their color palettes are dark, she clearly defines the different gradations of color that make up the landscape. But achieving this final look wasn't easy.

“I’ve used burnt umber to tone the hues down, and burnt umber dries to a matte finish,” she explains, “which in turn causes dark areas of the painting to look very dull. If you paint one piece in multiple sessions, you have to oil out these sunken-in spots to bring the saturation back so you can see the values properly. It always happened to my paintings, but none had this much darkness in them. The extra work at the beginning of each painting session definitely tested my patience.”

Niechoda's meticulous attention to detail is part of what makes her art so unique, and it's also what makes her an excellent teacher. In her Acrylic Painting Masterclass for My Modern Met Academy, Niechoda not only shares how she works with color and creates the crisp edges on her lines, but she even teaches you how to stretch your own canvas.

The three-hour online course is a wonderful way to expand your idea of landscape and abstract painting. And though she doesn't tackle evening landscapes in her online course, the artist does leave you with enough tools to get you started on your own artistic adventure.

As for this series, Niechoda hopes that it helps capture that special “night feeling” that occurs when the sun sets. “You know when you're outside, and it’s dark—everything's so still and peaceful, and you’re overwhelmed by nostalgia and wonder?” she muses. “That’s what I was trying to capture—those moments where the world feels calm, and you feel connected to something bigger.”

Follow more of Niechoda's work on Instagram and sign up for her painting course on My Modern Met Academy.

