Pixelated Paintings Reveal Colorful Cityscapes When Viewed From Afar

By Margherita Cole on January 1, 2021
Abstract Palette Knife Paintings by Jason Anderson

British artist Jason Anderson paints pixelated cityscapes by applying geometric swatches of color onto the canvas with a palette knife. These distorted views of urban environments capture the striking shapes of skyscrapers, houses, and bridges in a rainbow of pastel hues. As a result, each canvas vibrates with a rigid yet equally dynamic feel.

Anderson developed this unique approach to painting after working as a stained glass apprentice. During this time, he learned how to simplify subject matter into “jigsaws” of colored sections. This experience then carried over into his painting practice, where the artist divides the different elements into a composition with individual blocks of hues. He uses the palette knife to create a distinct division between all of the chromatic parts. “I am fascinated by color,” Anderson explains, “and work with a strong palette to create deep impasto effects with the paint.”

From afar, Anderson's paintings achieve a type of impressionistic picture of the horizon. But the closer that one looks at the works, the more abstracted they become. “This approach creates a painting which, like the landscape, is constantly changing. So, as you move around the room and the ridges of paint catch the light, there is always something new to see,” he continues. This arrangement of vibrant shapes creates a visible harmony that stimulates the eye as it roams across the canvas. Every city pulsates with beats of movement, light, and color.

British artist Jason Anderson creates abstract oil paintings of cityscapes.

He uses a palette knife to apply geometric sections of color to the canvas.

