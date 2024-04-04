Home / Creative Products / Puzzles

Fantastical Jellyfish Jigsaw Puzzle Features Eight Hidden Sea Creatures

By Sarah Currier on April 4, 2024

Picture Of Finished Multicolored Jellyfish Puzzle

Jigsaw puzzles are a great way to relax after a long day, but for avid puzzle fans, it may be difficult to find a new, interesting one to keep you engaged. Thankfully, Nervous System is known for its creative and inventive puzzle designs, and their latest jellyfish dreams puzzle is no different. Featuring 173 pieces that were carefully crafted to be shaped like coral, they are a welcome challenge for any puzzle enthusiast looking for a new challenge, or a jellyfish lover looking for the perfect activity.

In addition to the expertly carved coral pieces, the puzzle also features eight “whimsy” pieces, which resemble oceanic creatures such as seahorses, turtles, and, of course, jellyfish. The finished product is a dazzling portrait of sea life, with lush, glossy colors and mesmerizing designs. Each piece is precisely laser-cut onto custom maple plywood for a unique puzzle experience like no other.

For those interested in even more eye-catching jigsaw puzzles, My Modern Met Store has multiple Nervous System puzzles available, as well as a number of other fun and challenging varieties.

Nervous System recently created their jellyfish dreams puzzle, which is made up of 173 pieces that are laser-cut into fantastical shapes.

Partially Completed Multicolored Jellyfish Puzzle With Sea Turtle And Jellyfish Pieces Missing

The puzzle pieces are designed to look like sections of coral, with eight additional “whimsy” pieces modeled after sea creatures.

Partially Completed Multicolored Jellyfish Puzzle With Sea Horse Piece Missing

Nervous System: Website
h/t: [Colossal]

All images via Nervous System.

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met.
