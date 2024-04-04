Fantastical Jellyfish Jigsaw Puzzle Features Eight Hidden Sea Creatures

Jigsaw puzzles are a great way to relax after a long day, but for avid puzzle fans, it may be difficult to find a new, interesting one to keep you engaged. Thankfully, Nervous System is known for its creative and inventive puzzle designs, and their latest jellyfish dreams puzzle is no different. Featuring 173 pieces that were carefully crafted to be shaped like coral, they are a welcome challenge for any puzzle enthusiast looking for a new challenge, or a jellyfish lover looking for the perfect activity.

In addition to the expertly carved coral pieces, the puzzle also features eight “whimsy” pieces, which resemble oceanic creatures such as seahorses, turtles, and, of course, jellyfish. The finished product is a dazzling portrait of sea life, with lush, glossy colors and mesmerizing designs. Each piece is precisely laser-cut onto custom maple plywood for a unique puzzle experience like no other.

