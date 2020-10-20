Searching for a beautiful new puzzle to work on in your spare time? The key is to find one that will both challenge your skills and delight your eyes. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store carries an array of unique jigsaw puzzles inspired by art, design, nature, and more. Whether you want to escape into the Amazon, go birdwatching, or immerse yourself in abstract art, you're sure to find a puzzle that will tickle your fancy.

For those that need a pick-me-up, The Love Lives Here may be just the thing. Designed by artist Anne Bentley, it features a colorful interior replete with whimsical touches. Put the pieces together and you will find adorable animal friends scattered throughout the design, as well as several uplifting quotes, including “Be Kind Rain or Shine” and “Love Lives Here.” Similarly, it is said that the act of birdwatching has a lot of benefits, including mindfulness and stress relief. With the charming Avian Friends 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle you can go birding from the comfort of your coffee table. The gorgeous design was created by illustrator and bird-lover Geninne D. Zlatkis and includes 20 portraits of different birds.

On the other hand, if you want to challenge yourself to something more unexpected, then look towards the Eyes in the Garden puzzle. Made up of only 500 pieces, it features an abstract design reminiscent of colorful board games and patterns, with whimsical flowers and several stylized eyes.

These beautiful jigsaw puzzles are a visual treat!

Amazon Rainforest 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Avian Friends 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Eyes In The Garden 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

‘Love Lives Here' by Anne Bentley 1,000 Piece Puzzle

