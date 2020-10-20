Home / Creative Products / Puzzles

Treat Yourself to One of These Beautiful Jigsaw Puzzles

By Margherita Cole on October 20, 2020
Avian Puzzle

Galison | $19.95

Searching for a beautiful new puzzle to work on in your spare time? The key is to find one that will both challenge your skills and delight your eyes. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store carries an array of unique jigsaw puzzles inspired by art, design, nature, and more. Whether you want to escape into the Amazon, go birdwatching, or immerse yourself in abstract art, you're sure to find a puzzle that will tickle your fancy.

For those that need a pick-me-up, The Love Lives Here may be just the thing. Designed by artist Anne Bentley, it features a colorful interior replete with whimsical touches. Put the pieces together and you will find adorable animal friends scattered throughout the design, as well as several uplifting quotes, including “Be Kind Rain or Shine” and “Love Lives Here.” Similarly, it is said that the act of birdwatching has a lot of benefits, including mindfulness and stress relief. With the charming Avian Friends 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle you can go birding from the comfort of your coffee table. The gorgeous design was created by illustrator and bird-lover Geninne D. Zlatkis and includes 20 portraits of different birds.

On the other hand, if you want to challenge yourself to something more unexpected, then look towards the Eyes in the Garden puzzle. Made up of only 500 pieces, it features an abstract design reminiscent of colorful board games and patterns, with whimsical flowers and several stylized eyes.

Scroll down to see these exquisite puzzles, and head over to My Modern Met Store to shop more jigsaws.

These beautiful jigsaw puzzles are a visual treat!

 

Amazon Rainforest 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Amazon Puzzle

eeBoo | $19.95

 

Amazon Puzzle

eeBoo | $19.95

 

Avian Friends 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $19.95

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $19.95

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $19.95

 

Eyes In The Garden 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $13.99

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $13.99

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $13.99

 

‘Love Lives Here' by Anne Bentley 1,000 Piece Puzzle

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

Galison Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

You can find these awesome jigsaw puzzles in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
