Home / Creative Products / Puzzles

10 Jigsaw Puzzles Designed by Independent Artists

By Jessica Stewart on November 18, 2020
Fine Art America Puzzles

This post is sponsored by Fine Art America. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

There is perhaps no other pastime that has seen as big of a resurgence in 2020 than the jigsaw puzzle. They're not only a great way to spend an afternoon, but also an exercise for the mind and a good excuse to involve the family in an activity together. And, beyond that, they are an excellent way to bond and create memories as you search for the elusive pieces to put the puzzle together. Now, Fine Art America is stepping into the arena by offering a wide array of jigsaw puzzles designed by independent artists.

Each carefully designed puzzle is available in either 500 pieces or 1000 pieces, leaving it up to you to determine how much you'd like to challenge yourself. And because there are so many options, you'll find the perfect puzzle for every skill level. Whether you want to dive into an exotic landscape or an abstract painting, there are nearly three million images to select from. And, for an extra level of customization, you can also decide if you want the jigsaw puzzle to be vertically or horizontally oriented.

To take things a step further, you can even make your own custom puzzle by uploading any photograph. With the holidays on the horizon, this makes a great gift option and since they ship in just 1–2 business days, there's plenty of time to plan your custom puzzle.

Looking for a new challenge? Check out 10 jigsaw puzzles designed by independent artists.

Scarlet Macaw Wing Colorful Puzzle

Super Prin | $46.67+

South Beach Miami Puzzle

S. Borisov | $46.67+

Puzzle of Colorful Bobbins of Threads

Oksana Shufrych | $46.67+

500 Piece Leopard Puzzle

Kyslynskahal | $46.67+

500 Piece Puzzle of New York Architecture Illustrated

Nikola Knezevic | $46.67+

Black and White Puzzle of Manhattan Bridge

Youproduction | $46.67+

Tree Oil Painting Puzzle

Art Stock | $46.67+

Glacier National Park Puzzle

Larry Mcmillian | $46.67+

Related Articles:

15 Famous Images That Make the Perfect Poster Art

20 Unique T-Shirt Designs by Top Independent Artists

10 Abstract Art Prints to Enhance Your Home’s Ambiance

15 Famous Paintings That You Can Bring Home as Canvas Art

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bask in the Beauty of Nature With These Colorful Animal-Inspired Puzzles
Treat Yourself to One of These Beautiful Jigsaw Puzzles

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.