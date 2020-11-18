There is perhaps no other pastime that has seen as big of a resurgence in 2020 than the jigsaw puzzle. They're not only a great way to spend an afternoon, but also an exercise for the mind and a good excuse to involve the family in an activity together. And, beyond that, they are an excellent way to bond and create memories as you search for the elusive pieces to put the puzzle together. Now, Fine Art America is stepping into the arena by offering a wide array of jigsaw puzzles designed by independent artists.

Each carefully designed puzzle is available in either 500 pieces or 1000 pieces, leaving it up to you to determine how much you'd like to challenge yourself. And because there are so many options, you'll find the perfect puzzle for every skill level. Whether you want to dive into an exotic landscape or an abstract painting, there are nearly three million images to select from. And, for an extra level of customization, you can also decide if you want the jigsaw puzzle to be vertically or horizontally oriented.

To take things a step further, you can even make your own custom puzzle by uploading any photograph. With the holidays on the horizon, this makes a great gift option and since they ship in just 1–2 business days, there's plenty of time to plan your custom puzzle.

Looking for a new challenge? Check out 10 jigsaw puzzles designed by independent artists.

