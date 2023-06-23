Home / Creative Products / Puzzles

This LEGO 3D Puzzle Set Lets You Recreate a Colorful Flower Garden

By Margherita Cole on June 23, 2023
LEGO Botanical Bricks Set

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Assembling a puzzle and building figurines are two popular pastimes. Now, you can enjoy the best of both worlds with a new 3D puzzle by LEGO. The Brick Botanicals 1,000-Piece Puzzle has everything you need to construct a beautiful flower garden that is full of dimension and color.

Recommended for anyone age 9 and up, this set is sure to inspire lots of fun. The different-shaped bricks replicate blooms of various sizes and colors, like red roses, white and yellow daisies, and pink peonies. “Fun to build solo or as a group activity with family and friends, the completed puzzle can be displayed as a perfect reminder to stop and smell the flowers every once in a while!” LEGO writes.

The tactile element of this set adds another layer of enjoyment to constructing a puzzle. Everything that you piece together appears to burst to life in vibrant shades. Plus, at 20 by 30 inches, the final project makes a perfect centerpiece for your coffee table or wall.

LEGO Brick Botanicals is currently out of stock, but you can check back for availability at LEGO's website.

LEGO collaborated with Chronicle Books on a new 3D puzzle.

LEGO Botanical Bricks Set

This kit helps users create a flower garden with 1,000 LEGO bricks.

LEGO Botanical Bricks Set

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [The Awesomer]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

Stargazers Can Construct the NASA Mars Rover in New LEGO Set

LEGOLAND Unveils Life-Size Ferrari Made From Over 380,000 LEGO Bricks

Relive the 80s With This 2,651-Piece LEGO Set of a Pac-Man Arcade

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Jigsaw Puzzle Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 20% on All Creative Puzzles
26 Jigsaw Puzzles You’ll Happily Spend Hours Piecing Together
Discover the Red Planet With This Stellar Jigsaw Puzzle of Mars
10 Jigsaw Puzzles Designed by Independent Artists
Bask in the Beauty of Nature With These Colorful Animal-Inspired Puzzles
Treat Yourself to One of These Beautiful Jigsaw Puzzles

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.