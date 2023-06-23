This LEGO 3D Puzzle Set Lets You Recreate a Colorful Flower Garden

Assembling a puzzle and building figurines are two popular pastimes. Now, you can enjoy the best of both worlds with a new 3D puzzle by LEGO. The Brick Botanicals 1,000-Piece Puzzle has everything you need to construct a beautiful flower garden that is full of dimension and color.

Recommended for anyone age 9 and up, this set is sure to inspire lots of fun. The different-shaped bricks replicate blooms of various sizes and colors, like red roses, white and yellow daisies, and pink peonies. “Fun to build solo or as a group activity with family and friends, the completed puzzle can be displayed as a perfect reminder to stop and smell the flowers every once in a while!” LEGO writes.

The tactile element of this set adds another layer of enjoyment to constructing a puzzle. Everything that you piece together appears to burst to life in vibrant shades. Plus, at 20 by 30 inches, the final project makes a perfect centerpiece for your coffee table or wall.

LEGO Brick Botanicals is currently out of stock, but you can check back for availability at LEGO's website.

LEGO collaborated with Chronicle Books on a new 3D puzzle.

This kit helps users create a flower garden with 1,000 LEGO bricks.

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [The Awesomer]

All images via LEGO.

