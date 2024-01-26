Home / Store

Piece This Puzzle Together and Grow Your Own Visual Garden

By Margherita Cole on January 26, 2024
Houseplant Jungle Puzzle

Galison

Houseplants are a great way to add a bit of color and life into your interior space. But cultivating the lush garden of your dreams can require a lot of work. Fortunately, by piecing together one of Galison's puzzles, you can grow beautiful plants without water and soil. All you need is a coffee table and some downtime, and you can replicate dozens of green flora.

The Houseplant Jungle jigsaw puzzle features a colorful design by photographer and designer Troy Litten. The box includes 1,000 pieces which, when assembled together, create 51 varieties of plant leaves. Complete this puzzle with friends and see how many species you can name. Then, check your answers with the insert that comes inside of the decorative box.

My Modern Met Store carries other jigsaw puzzles that are inspired by nature too. Putting together the watercolor portraits of the Avian Friends puzzle can make you feel like you're birdwatching outside. Similarly, Nervous System's sprawling Earth Puzzle captures a stunning view of our planet, which is made all the more whimsical by select animal-shaped pieces.

Scroll down to see more puzzles, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

These beautiful jigsaw puzzles are inspired by flora and fauna.

 

Houseplant Jungle 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Houseplant Jungle Puzzle

Galison

Houseplant Jungle Puzzle

Galison

Houseplant Jungle Puzzle

Galison

 

Naranjas 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

Naranjas Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

Naranjas Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

Naranjas Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

 

Avian Friends 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Avian Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

Avian Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

Avian Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

Avian Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

 

Love Lives Here by Anne Bentley 1,000 Piece Puzzle

Love Lives Here Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

Love Lives Here Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison

 

Earth Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Herding Cats Puzzle

 

Rainbow Puzzle

 

Shop more puzzles in My Modern Met Store!

 

