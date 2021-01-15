Jigsaw Puzzle Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Puzzles

Puzzles proved to be one of the most beloved products of 2020, and their popularity isn’t fading anytime soon. If you’ve worked on all of the puzzles that you own or haven’t gotten in on this trend yet, now is a perfect time to buy some (or some more)—My Modern Met Store is having a puzzle sale! From January 15 to January 17 at 11:59 PM PST, use the code PUZZLES15 to save 15% on all puzzles.

If you’re already familiar with our selection, check out the latest addition to our store: the Saguaro Cactus and Forms foil-stamped 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. The design was created by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Not many know that the visionary applied his talents to other creative endeavors in addition to designing iconic buildings; from 1926 to 1927, he was commissioned by Liberty magazine to design the covers for each monthly issue. This particular piece never made it to print, but decades later it found new life as a stained glass window at the Arizona Biltmore. Now, it’s also a puzzle that includes a brilliant gold foil that heightens the splendor of the design.

Take a look at all of our puzzles and pick out some of your favorites. But don’t delay—remember, the sale lasts until January 17 with the code PUZZLES15. Spend over $100 and you’ll get the shipping on us. (Addresses in the U.S. only.)

Nautilus Wooden Puzzle

Houseplant Jungle 1,000 Piece Puzzle

Otters 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Earth Puzzle

Naranjas 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

The Great Wave 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Saguaro Cactus And Forms Foil-Stamped 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

