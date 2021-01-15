Home / Creative Products / Puzzles

Jigsaw Puzzle Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Puzzles

By Sara Barnes on January 15, 2021
Puzzle Sale at My Modern Met Store

Puzzles proved to be one of the most beloved products of 2020, and their popularity isn’t fading anytime soon. If you’ve worked on all of the puzzles that you own or haven’t gotten in on this trend yet, now is a perfect time to buy some (or some more)—My Modern Met Store is having a puzzle sale! From January 15 to January 17 at 11:59 PM PST, use the code PUZZLES15 to save 15% on all puzzles.

If you’re already familiar with our selection, check out the latest addition to our store: the Saguaro Cactus and Forms foil-stamped 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. The design was created by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Not many know that the visionary applied his talents to other creative endeavors in addition to designing iconic buildings; from 1926 to 1927, he was commissioned by Liberty magazine to design the covers for each monthly issue. This particular piece never made it to print, but decades later it found new life as a stained glass window at the Arizona Biltmore. Now, it’s also a puzzle that includes a brilliant gold foil that heightens the splendor of the design.

Take a look at all of our puzzles and pick out some of your favorites. But don’t delay—remember, the sale lasts until January 17 with the code PUZZLES15. Spend over $100 and you’ll get the shipping on us. (Addresses in the U.S. only.)

Nautilus Wooden Puzzle

 

Houseplant Jungle 1,000 Piece Puzzle

Houseplant Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

Otters 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Otters Puzzle

eeBoo | $21.99

 

Earth Puzzle

 

Naranjas 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzles

Galison | $16.99

 

The Great Wave 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Great Wave Puzzle

Eurographics | $19.95

 

Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Frida Kahlo Puzzle

eeBoo | $19.95

 

Saguaro Cactus And Forms Foil-Stamped 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Frank Lloyd Wright Puzzle

Galison | $19.99

 

Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
