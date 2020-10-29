If you need a change of scenery, but can't spare the time to travel, a beautiful new puzzle can be the next best thing. Whether you want to vacation to a tropical rainforest or visit a botanical garden, My Modern Met Store carries an array of nature-inspired jigsaws that will take you on an adventure.

Need a retreat from hectic city life? The Sloths Puzzle will teach you how to slow things down and enjoy the moment. Designed by artist Monika Forsberg, this jigsaw features a colorful illustration of the sloth's natural habitat in Costa Rica. As you take your time putting the pieces together, you'll be immersed in a rich leafy environment, replete with butterflies, birds, and flowers. Similarly, the striking Tree of Life Puzzle is a magnificent challenge for animal-lovers. Based on the medical tapestry of the mythological tree of life, the intricate design includes a raccoon, squirrel, owl, swan, tiger, and goat, just to name a few of the animals featured.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a close-up view of a tree's natural beauty, the Naranjas Puzzle, which means oranges in Spanish, is the perfect escape. Featuring artwork by New Mexico-based artist and avid bird-lover Geninne D. Zlatkis, this jigsaw depicts a group of five blue-colored birds balancing on the branches of a flourishing orange tree.

Scroll down to see these exquisite jigsaws, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to browse and buy more unique puzzles.

Immerse yourself in nature when you complete these beautiful puzzles!

Naranjas 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Sloths 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Tree of Life 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

