Jennifer Coolidge Makes Heartfelt Golden Globes Speech About the Power of Friendship

By Sara Barnes on January 12, 2023
Jennifer Coolidge Giving Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos

Actor Jennifer Coolidge is known for playing for laughs. In one of her latest roles, she portrayed a wealthy heiress named Tanya in the HBO show The White Lotus, which delivered iconic lines that are laugh-out-loud funny. She recently won the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture. Her acceptance speech was unsurprisingly funny, but also full of gratitude for the important people in her life.

Coolidge’s address was a sentimental thank you to the Hollywood directors who supported her throughout the years. “There were like five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs,” she remarked. Coolidge had smaller roles in the American Pie film franchise and Legally Blonde as well as in various television appearances.

Later in her speech, she laments that last year after her Emmy win—also for the Tanya role—that she was “rushed offstage” and couldn’t give proper thanks to The White Lotus creator and writer Mike White for his part in revitalizing her career.

“I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened was they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever and I thought I was gonna be queen of Monaco, even though someone else did it, but I had these giant ideas and then you get older and it’s just not happening,” Coolidge shared. “And I just want to say, Mike White, you’ve given me hope.”

White is seen with his eyes watered as Coolidge continues to praise him. “He really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met and it gives me so much excitement,” she gushed. “You make people want to live longer, and I didn’t. So anyway, Mike I love you to death. I love you. I just want to say this is a fun night. Thank you.”

A few minutes later, White went on stage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for The White Lotus. He was still visibly moved by Coolidge’s words. “I’m still choked up over Jennifer’s speech,” White said on stage, before returning the compliment. “Jennifer, I love you. We went out with a show we wanted to do, me and Jennifer, and everybody passed—I know you all passed, you all passed on this show!—So yes, it’s very gratifying to have this moment.”

Actor Jennifer Coolidge gave a heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In it, she thanked Hollywood directors who supported her throughout the years with a special emphasis on The White Lotus creator and writer Mike White.

A few minutes later, White went on stage to accept Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for The White Lotus, and he returned the compliment.

h/t: [Today]

