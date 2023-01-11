The movie Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the hearts of movie lovers and film critics for its unique storytelling and powerful performances. Among its wonderful cast, actor Ke Huy Quan plays Waymond Wang, the movie's male protagonist, a devoted husband. Now, Quan has won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his work, for which he delivered a heartfelt speech.

“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I'm so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you,” he began, reminiscing about his film debut on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, in which he played Short Round.

The most powerful part of his speech came as he addressed what the award and his performance meant for his career: “When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck.”

Holding back tears, he continued, “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer; no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me.” His voice broke as he thanked Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s directors, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka The Daniels). “They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again. Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable. Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped.”

Quan concluded by thanking his fellow Everything Everywhere All at Once castmates, and his wife: “And last but not least, I want to thank the most important person in my life, the one person that has never stopped believing in me, my wife. I love you with all my heart.”

This is not the first earnest speech the actor has given this award season, as he won the prize for outstanding supporting performance at the Gotham Independent Film Awards last November and recalled, “This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job, and just when I think that it can’t get any better, it does.” With the 2023 Oscars coming up soon, this may not be the last accolade Quan wins for his performance.

Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his performance on Everything Everywhere All At Once and accepted the award with a heartfelt speech. Watch his Golden Globes speech below:

